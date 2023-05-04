The Gloucester boys and girls outdoor track teams competed against one of the NEC’s best on the road Wednesday against Beverly.
In the end, both meets were competitive, but the girls stole the show with an impressive 74-61 win at Beverly High School. With the win, the Gloucester girls move to 4-1 on the season with its first win in NEC crossover action.
The boys, on the other hand, dropped a competitive 87-47 contest to move to 3-2 on the season.
The Gloucester girls were led by two first place finishes from Aili Spencer, who won both the long jump (14-feet-9) and the 100m dash (12.8). Gloucester got six more individual wins and the 4x400m relay win to claim the victory over the NEC Dunn Division power.
Megan Hurd won the triple jump (33-feet), Brooklyn Stafford won the shot put (27-feet-5), Haven Gullett won the discus (67-feet-8), Taiya Mano won the 200m (27.9), Caelie Patrick won the 800m (2:30) and Kendall Newton won the 2-mile (12:46.5).
The boys were led by two first place finishes from Nate Gardner in the triple jump (38-feet-11) and the 200m (23.4). The Fishermen also got wins from Jack Newton in the 400m hurdles (1:02.5), Finn O’Hara in the 800m (2:02) and Max Littman in the mile (4:44.9).
The Fishermen are back in NEC Dual Meet action on Monday for their biggest regular season meet of the year at Danvers (4 p.m.). Both the Gloucester boys and girls are 3-0 in the NEC Lynch Division and can clinch the conference championship with a victory.