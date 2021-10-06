The Manchester Essex cross country hit the road on Wednesday with a Cape Ann League Baker Division clash against Ipswich at Crane's Beach.
After two hard fought races, the Hornets earned a split on the afternoon with the girls winning by a score of 24-31 and the boys falling by a score of 27-32. Both teams move to 2-2 on the season.
ON the girls side, Lassen Ando, Sabine Cooper, Jane Whitten and Whitney Turner all finished together in second through fifth places respectively to pick up the win.
On the boys side, Finn O'Hara remains unbeaten against CAL Baker competition as he took first place with a time of 17:57. Colin Harrison finished third and Charlie Lations finished fifth to keep the score close.
Both the Hornets boys and girls return to CAL dual meet action on Wednesday, October 20 at Lynnfield (3:30 p.m.).