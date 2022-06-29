Natalie Aiello
Gloucester Softball
The first team All Northeastern Conference selection was one of the most dynamic players in the conference this spring. A force on the base paths, Aiello led the Fishermen in runs scored and stolen bases this season. Gloucester’s senior captain is also one of the team’s leading hitters and a table setter for the Gloucester offense at the leadoff spot. In the field, she is one of the most sure-handed second basemen in the conference with the range and arm to go with it.
Michelle Allen
Rockport Tennis
It was a banner year for the Rockport girls tennis program as it reached the tournament and won a tournament match for the first time in program history. Allen, a senior, was a big factor in the team’s success with her play at No. 2 singles. Allen took on all comers as her athleticism saw her get to balls that most players can not. She finished the season with the best individual record on the team.
Kelsea Anderson
Rockport Softball
A power pitcher, Anderson racked up the strikeouts this year with 175, earning a spot on the All League team in the CAL. Anderson’s fastball is overpowering and she can place it all over the strike zone. She is also a standout hitter and baserunner as she led the Vikings in hits and stolen bases on the season.
Parker Brooks
Manchester Essex Tennis
The Manchester Essex girls tennis squad relied on its depth to reach the Division 4 Semifinals this spring and Brooks’ consistent and steady play at No. 1 doubles led the way. Her blend of power and athleticism made her able to play on the baseline and at the net. A senior captain and varsity veteran, Brooks has been a doubles mainstay at the No. 1 spot for multiple seasons.
Brigid Carovillano
Manchester Essex Lacrosse
Only a freshman, Carovillano made a huge impact right away on a stacked Hornets squad, immediately establishing herself as a team strength and earning a First Team All CAL nod. Carovillano is a tenacious and aggressive goalie who has the quickness to cut off angles and make saves on even the most difficult shots. She’s also not afraid to handle the ball and start Manchester Essex off in transition.
Cam Carroll
Gloucester Softball
The sophomore had a breakout season this spring, establishing herself as a high end pitcher while continuing to be one of Gloucester’s most potent bats. Carroll has a heavy fastball that she uses to blow by hitters. At the plate, she’s a big run producer in the middle of the Gloucester lineup that can hit for both average and power.
Ella Chafe
Manchester Essex Lacrosse
A key playmaker for the Division 4 State Finalists, Chafe’s speed and field vision open up shots for her and her teammates. The sophomore is one of the team’s best passers as she excels at finding cutters to the net. The All CAL performer is also speedy in transition and can play on the defensive end of the field as well while she has the ability to score goals in many ways.
Ella Costa
Gloucester Lacrosse
The sophomore was an offensive force for the Fishermen this spring. The midfielder is a jack of all trades player on the offensive end as she can run in transition, pass and score. Costa led the Fishermen in both goals and assists this spring en route to a spot on the Northeastern Conference All-Star team.
Olivia Hogan-Lopez
Gloucester Sailing
Hogan-Lopez capped off her high school career with an exclamation point this spring, leading SailGHS to the Division 2 Championship in the Mass. Bay League. A consistent commodity for many years, Hogan-Lopez’s tactics and racing ability are the total package as she could race many styles to victory. Her prowess at the top of the Gloucester lineup led the team to an undefeated record.
Hadley Levendusky
Manchester Essex Lacrosse
The junior midfielder played a hugely important role for the Hornets this spring as she was strong both offensively and defensively. Most importantly, Levendusky took the team’s draws, which helped them keep possession and rack up the goals. Offensively she’s a strong passer who can also find the back of the net while chipping in on the defensive side of the field as well.
Caroline MacKinnon
Gloucester Track
The junior from Manchester Essex, which has a co-op program with Gloucester during the spring season, was the Northeastern Conference 800m champion and a standout in the middle distance and distance races. She followed up the NEC championship in the 800m with a second place finish in the event at the Division 4 State Meet, setting a new program record (2:17.48) and earning a spot in the All-State Meet.
Darcy Muller
Gloucester Track
A standout sprinter, Muller finished up her high school career by earning a spot in the All-State Meet in the 400m. Muller was second in the 400m at the NEC Meet, earning All-Star honors. She followed it up with another second place finish in the event at the Division 4 State Meet, which got her a spot in the All-State. Muller was also strong in the 200m and several jump events making her a point scoring machine in dual meet action.
Mercedes O’Neil
Manchester Essex Lacrosse
The sophomore is one of the most gifted athletes on a highly athletic team. While the Hornets usually rely on precision passes to earn scoring opportunities, when they run isolation plays it’s almost always with O’Neil as she has a lightning quick first step, strong acceleration to turn the corner on defenders and the ability to either draw the foul for a free position or finish in close.
Sophia Picano
Gloucester Tennis
The junior took on one of the opponent’s best players every match while switching between No. 1 and No. 2 singles and came out on top more often than not en route to a spot on the NEC All-Star team. Picano’s athleticism makes her a strong player on the base line that can also charge the net. Her consistency and ability to return shots made her one of the toughest players to play against on the team.
Kylie Schrock
Rockport Softball
The senior was not only one of Rockport’s most consistent bats, she was the teams most potent baserunner, earning a spot on the CAL All-Star team. Schrock hit a shade under .500 for the season and was second on the team in runs scored, stolen bases, hits and RBIs. She is also a standout center fielder that can cover a lot of ground, especially in the spacious outfield at Rockport High.
Riley Thibodeau
Gloucester Softball
The senior led the Fishermen in hitting this season as her pure swing gave her the ability to barrel up the ball to all fields. Thibodeau could find extra bases in both gaps and almost always hit the ball on a line, even her outs were hard hit. Defensively, she was an established outfielder since her eighth grade year but made the switch to first base early in the season, where she was a defensive gem.
Kylie Wheat
Rockport Softball
A two-way star that was elite both in the field at catcher and at the plate, Wheat earned a spot on the CAL All-Star team for her season. The senior led Rockport in batting average, hitting above .500 and was a run producing machine in leading the team in RBIs as well. Behind the plate she is a field general that keeps her entire team focused and expertly manages the game, keeping baserunners at bay.