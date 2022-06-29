Andrew Amigo
Manchester Essex Lacrosse
A long pole defenseman, Amigo’s combination of physicality and athleticism gives him a game with no weaknesses. The senior has great stick skills and is a master on ground balls. He also has the quickness to play both man-to-man and zone while his speed helps the team in transition as well. Amigo was a first team All Cape Ann League performer this winter.
Ryan Andrews
Manchester Essex Baseball
Coming off of a serious elbow injury that forced him to miss his entire junior season, meaning he did not play varsity baseball since his freshman season, Andrews finished his senior season as one of Manchester Essex’s most important two-way players. Andrews was a strong shortstop and a big, run producing bat in the middle of the lineup that led the team in home runs. He also pitched some big innings for the Hornets as the No. 2 starter.
Will Cahill
Rockport Baseball
Rockport’s leader on the field, Cahill set the tone for the entire team with his work behind the plate. The senior and Cape Ann League All-Star is one of the league’s best defensive catchers as he can keep all pitches in front of him and keep baserunners at bay with a stellar throwing arm. He was also a key bat in the lineup that was relied on to drive in runs for the Vikings offense.
Andrew Coelho
Gloucester Track
A jack of all trades competitor, Coelho is a point scoring machine in the dual meet format that can run anything from sprints to middle distance and several jump events. The NEC All-Star turned a pair of top five finishes at the NEC Meet, placing third in the 400m and fourth in the triple jump. At the Division 4 State Meet he scored points with a top eight finish in both the 400m and 800m.
Mike DeOreo
Manchester Essex Baseball
A big bat in the middle of the order, DeOreo led the Hornets in RBIs and hits in the regular season. A line drive hitter with a little bit of pop too, the First Team All CAL selection can line up any pitch and hit it hard. Defensively, he is a utility player that can be plugged in at a number of positions as he saw time at catcher, first base, third base and the outfield this season.
Keith Horne
Gloucester Lacrosse
The anchor of the Gloucester defense, the team’s biggest strength this spring, Horne was named first team All NEC for his all around game. The senior is a standout positional defender that can play with physicality while not committing fouls. The long pole defenseman is also a great passer in transition and can even run the field when needed to. He also scored a few goals while jumping into the offense this spring.
Declan Kirk
Manchester Essex Lacrosse
The junior middie is one of the best all around performers in the CAL as he was a First Team All League performer. Kirk can facilitate the Manchester Essex offense and he also has a strong shot that he can use from many different ranges. He also chips in on the defensive end of the field as he is a two-way middie and a key transition player for the Hornets as well.
Anders Littman
Gloucester Tennis
The sophomore was a model of consistency for the Fishermen, seeing action at No. 2 and No. 1 singles where he comprised an overall individual record of 12-5. Littman is not going to wow you with any single aspect of his game, but he is good at everything. He can return almost everything that comes his way and wear down opponents while is offensive game and serve have also turned into a weapon for him.
Brett Moore
Gloucester Baseball
The senior was one of the best pitchers in the NEC this spring. With a fastball that he throws all over the strike zone and a devastating changeup, Moore struck out 82 batters in the regular season with an ERA of 0.54. He also has a high baseball I.Q. to go along with his dominant stuff as he expertly mixes up all of his pitches to keep hitters off balance. The first team All NEC selection also has a knack for pitching well against the best lineups.
Zach Morris
Gloucester Baseball
One of Gloucester’s best two-way players, the junior earned NEC All-Star honors for his work at the plate and on the mound. Morris has a heavy fastball and a strong changeup, making him one of the best No. 2 starters in the NEC and beyond. The sweet swinging lefty was also a key run producer in the middle of the Gloucester lineup as he was second on the team in hits and third in RBIs.
Ed Merz
Rockport Tennis
The Rockport boys had the best season in program history this spring, reaching the Division 4 Quarterfinals, and it all started at the top of the lineup with Merz. The sophomore is a quick and scrappy player that can track down balls all over the court and return them with consistency. He can also put pressure on the opponents with a solid serve and the ability to play at the net and along the base line.
Vaughn O’Leary
Manchester Essex Baseball
The senior put a stamp on the 2022 season with his pitching heroics in the postseason. In three starts, O’Leary let up three earned runs and picked up three postseason wins thanks to a dominant fastball that he can put anywhere in the zone. He was especially dominant in his last two starts, a no hitter in the Quarters and a shutout in the State Finals where he combined to allow 2 hits, no runs and struck out 29 batters in 14 innings pitched.
Zach Oliver
Gloucester Baseball
The senior NEC All-Star specializes at getting the barrel on the baseball as his outs are even hard hit. A line drive hitter and extra base machine that can hit the ball on a line from gap to gap, Oliver led Gloucester in batting average, hits and RBIs this spring. He is also a rock solid third baseman with quick reflexes and a strong throwing arm that can throw out baserunners on throws down the third base line.
A.J. Pallazola
Manchester Essex Baseball
The senior was Manchester Essex’s offensive table setter as his ability to get on base, and run the bases, made him a threat to score every time he reaches. The leadoff hitter batted .500 in the postseason as his speed and ability to make contact put a ton of pressure on the defense. In the field, he covers tons of ground in center and also has an elite throwing arm.
John Pope
Manchester Essex Tennis
The CAL Baker champion Hornets were led by their senior at No. 1 singles, who was the Baker Division Player of the Year. Pope’s length and athleticism make him extremely difficult to get a shot past as he can return anything with authority. He also has a dominant serve that immediately puts opponents on their heels.
Colby Rochford
Gloucester Track
The sophomore had a big breakout season for the Fishermen as he qualified for the All-State Meet in two events, the 400m and 800m. Rochord was the NEC 400m champ then earned a spot in the All-State Meet with a second place finish in the event at the Division 4 State Meet. He also turned in a top-five finish in the 800m at the State Meet to get into the All-State as a wild card.
Drew White
Gloucester Tennis
A doubles and singles standout, White was a key, versatile cog in Gloucester’s successful 2022 campaign. White picked up most of his wins at No. 1 doubles, put also posted a 4-1 mark at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. The junior has a strong forehand and serve that saw coach Derek Geary call him the most improved player on the team. He is one of the best raw athletes on the team as well.
P.J. Zappa
Gloucester Lacrosse
A sniper from attack, Zappa is an elite pure goal scorer that can get the job done in many ways. The First Team All NEC Selection, who led the Fishermen in goals this spring, can score with a blistering shot from distance and pick corners. He also has the quickness and toughness to fight through the defense and score in one-on-one situations.