After a long, two-year hiatus, the stage is finally set for the return of the St. Peter’s Fiesta sporting events.
For the first time since 2019, the sporting events unique to Gloucester and an always anticipated road race return to the city with champions being crowned starting on Thursday.
The 2022 Fiesta sporting events have already begun with Women’s Seine Boat qualifying races on Sunday and the Men’s Seine Boat elimination races on Wednesday, which set the stage for the Finals in both divisions over the weekend.
Thursday night marks the first big sporting event of the 2022 Fiesta with the Annual Fiesta 5k Road Race making its return. Hundreds of runners are expected to compete in the 3.2 mile road race, which is known for its big crowds and a memorable finish line in front of the St. Peter’s Altar at St. Peter’s Square.
Friday marks the return of the most notable Fiesta sporting event, the Greasy Pole competition. Walkers will make their way across the 40-foot, greased telephone pole off of Pavilion Beach on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
With two years off, Derek Hopkins is the defending champion as he became just the second walker in 20-years to win the Friday, Saturday and Sunday competitions all in the same year, joining Jake Wood in 1999. Hopkins, now 21, is undefeated in greasy pole competition as his triple crown performance in 2019 came in his first year eligible to walk as an 18-year-old.
After winning three straight days, all in the second round, Hopkins has to be the Sunday favorite even with a two-year layoff. He will be walking second in the Championship Sunday competition along with past champs and those walking in the names of past champs. That means all the pressure is on Saturday’s winner, who will be walking first on Sunday, to take the flag down before Hopkins can even get a walk. If Hopkins does fall before reaching the flag, something he has yet to do, the other former champs behind him better make the most of their chance, because it will probably be the only chance they get.
As for the Friday and Saturday Greasy Pole, the Friday field is filled with its usual mix of veterans looking to claim their first win and newcomers looking to make their mark. The Saturday field is again filled with veterans and a handful of former Friday champs.
The Women’s Seine Boat Division has reached a milestone this year as it is the 25th Women’s Competition. Making its debut in 1996, the Women’s Seine Boat Division is as strong as ever with another deep field competing in 2022.
Backlash is the defending champ from 2019 and is looking for its third overall title as the crew also won in 2016. Rowgue, a former four-time champ, is back in the finals after winning a qualifying race on Sunday. Rowgue, winners in 2013, 2014 and 2017-18, has never lost when entering the field as the challenger. Rowgue can also move into a tie for second place in wins in the Women’s Division with Affirmative Action, which won the first five Women’s Seine Boat championships from 1996-2000. Oar’Dacious has the most championships with seven wins from 2006-14. Xtra Oar’Dinary is also in the final field after winning its elimination race on Sunday. That means the Women’s Finals will be a rematch of the 2019 race, which was a tight, three-boat race that Backlash won over Rowgue by a little bit more than a boat length.
On the men’s side, The Merger enters as defending champs from 2019 and also won in 2017. Despite the two-year hiatus, they will be looking to be the first Men’s Seine Boat crew to repeat as champions since Kaos won three in a row from 2009-11. An experienced crew led by coxswain Vito Giacalone, The Merger has a former multiple time champ in every seat including coxswain and scuttler.
The Merger has earned the automatic bid into Sunday’s race as the defending champ. They will take on the winner of Saturday’s Qualifying race.
Paul Giacalone’s crew got an automatic bid into Saturday’s race as it is comprised of rowers from the runner-up crew in the 2019 race. They will be taking on Kaos, former champs that have not won since 2013 but are always a factor, and Andy Orlando’s Crew. Kaos and Orlando’s Crew finished first and second respectively in Wednesday’s lone Men’s Elimination Heat. Kaos won the heat by nearly three boat lengths. That means Kaos and Paul Giacalone’s squad look to be the Saturday favorites, although stranger things have happened and Orlando’s Crew can never be counted out.
If Paul Giacalone and company can take care of business on Saturday it could set up a very intense Sunday championship race. The Merger and the rowers on Paul Giacalone’s team have battled in close races many times before with both squads claiming victory at one point.
Both the Men’s and Women’s Seine Boat finals have the potential to be instant classics.
No matter what happens this weekend and no matter who wins, it’s just great to see these events back up and running and the traditions returning to the city. Here’s hoping we have several more decades of uninterrupted competition.
2022 St. Peter’s Fiesta Sports Schedule
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
Fiesta 5k Road Race finishing at St. Peter’s Square (6:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
Women’s Seine Boat Finals, Greasy Pole, Women’s Jr. Seine Boat Finals at Pavilion Beach (4:45 p.m.)
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
Gloucester PD vs. Gloucester FD vs. US Coast Guard Seine Boat Race at Pavilion Beach (10 a.m.)
Men’s Seine Boat Qualifying, Greasy Pole (4:45 p.m.)
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
Men’s Seine Boat Final, Greasy Pole, Men’s Jr. Seine Boat Final (4:45 p.m.)