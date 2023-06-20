THURSDAY, JUNE 22
Fiesta 5k Road Race, start at Stage Fort Park, finish at St. Peter’s Square (6:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
Greasy Pole Competition and Women’s Seine Boat Final at Pavilion Beach (4:45 p.m.)
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Gloucester Police vs. Gloucester Fire Department vs. U.S. Coast Guard Seine Boat Race at Pavilion Beach (10 a.m.)
Greasy Pole Competition and Men’s Seine Boat Qualifier at Pavilion Beach (4:45 p.m.)
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
Greasy Pole Competition and Men’s Seine Boat Final at Pavilion Beach (4:45 p.m.)