|GAMES
|PHIL STACEY
|MATT WILLIAMS
|NICK GIANNINO
|BILL NEWELL
|Last week's record
|8-4-1
|9-3-1
|9-3-1
|10-2-1
|Season record
|8-4-1
|9-3-1
|9-3-1
|10-2-1
|Upset picks
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|0-1
|THURSDAY GAMES
|Hamilton-Wenham at Greater Lawrence, 6
|Hamilton-Wenham, 20-6
|Hamilton-Wenham, 14-8
|Hamilton-Wenham, 22-12
|Gr. Lawrence, 28-13
|King Philip at Marblehead, 7
|King Philip, 27-17
|King Phillip, 28-7
|Marblehead, 25-22
|Marblehead, 20-18
|Lynn English at Swampscott, 7
|Swampscott, 22-13
|Swampscott, 33-14
|Swampscoitt, 21-13
|Swampscott, 28-12
|FRIDAY GAMES
|Ipswich at Triton, 4:15
|Ipswich, 27-26
|Ipswich, 26-16
|Ipswich, 28-24
|Ipswich, 21-6
|Beverly at North Andover, 6
|North Andover, 28-21
|North Andover, 24-14
|North Andover, 35-21
|North Andover, 28-13
|Danvers at Salem, 6:30
|Danvers, 26-24
|Salem, 28-24
|Salem, 30-28
|Danvers, 28-22
|Amesbury at Essex Tech, 6:30
|Amesbury, 34-23
|Amesbury, 33-18
|Amesbury, 35-24
|Amesbury, 19-12
|#Lynn Classical# at Peabody, 7
|Peabody, 37-20
|Peabody, 24-21
|Peabody, 38-21
|Peabody, 24-21
|Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic,7
|Bishop Fenwick, 34-12
|Bishop Fenwick, 38-6
|Bishop Fenwick, 40-12
|Bishop Fenwick, 35-14
|Manchester Essex at Rockland, 7
|Rockland, 35-33
|Rockland, 30-28
|Rockland, 29-20
|Rockland, 22-20
|Weston at Gloucester, 7
|Gloucester, 28-0
|Gloucester, 27-12
|Gloucester, 30-6
|Gloucester, 20-13
|SATURDAY GAMES
|Central Catholic at St. John's Prep, 1:30
|St. John's Prep, 31-22
|St. John's Prep, 28-14
|St. John's Prep, 31-21
|St. John's Prep, 32-27
|UPSET PICKS
|Tigers catch Triton by the tail
|Witches are real deal
|Magicians secure big upset
Staff football picks - week 2
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of the Gloucester Daily Times get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- By Lillian Shapiro | Real Estate Marketplace