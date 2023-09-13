GAMESPHIL STACEYMATT WILLIAMSNICK GIANNINOBILL NEWELL
Last week's record8-4-19-3-19-3-110-2-1
Season record8-4-19-3-19-3-110-2-1
Upset picks0-10-10-10-1
THURSDAY GAMES    
Hamilton-Wenham at Greater Lawrence, 6Hamilton-Wenham, 20-6Hamilton-Wenham, 14-8Hamilton-Wenham, 22-12Gr. Lawrence, 28-13
King Philip at Marblehead, 7King Philip, 27-17King Phillip, 28-7Marblehead, 25-22Marblehead, 20-18
Lynn English at Swampscott, 7Swampscott, 22-13Swampscott, 33-14Swampscoitt, 21-13Swampscott, 28-12
FRIDAY GAMES    
Ipswich at Triton, 4:15Ipswich, 27-26Ipswich, 26-16Ipswich, 28-24Ipswich, 21-6
Beverly at North Andover, 6North Andover, 28-21North Andover, 24-14North Andover, 35-21North Andover, 28-13
Danvers at Salem, 6:30Danvers, 26-24Salem, 28-24Salem, 30-28Danvers, 28-22
Amesbury at Essex Tech, 6:30Amesbury, 34-23Amesbury, 33-18Amesbury, 35-24Amesbury, 19-12
#Lynn Classical# at Peabody, 7Peabody, 37-20Peabody, 24-21Peabody, 38-21Peabody, 24-21
Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic,7Bishop Fenwick, 34-12Bishop Fenwick, 38-6Bishop Fenwick, 40-12Bishop Fenwick, 35-14
Manchester Essex at Rockland, 7Rockland, 35-33Rockland, 30-28Rockland, 29-20Rockland, 22-20
Weston at Gloucester, 7Gloucester, 28-0Gloucester, 27-12Gloucester, 30-6Gloucester, 20-13
SATURDAY GAMES    
Central Catholic at St. John's Prep, 1:30St. John's Prep, 31-22St. John's Prep, 28-14St. John's Prep, 31-21St. John's Prep, 32-27
UPSET PICKSTigers catch Triton by the tailWitches are real dealMagicians secure big upset

