There was not much separating the Gloucester and Ipswich girls soccer teams in terms of talent and execution on the pitch in Saturday's non-conference clash.
The Fishermen and Tigers traded off scoring chances all morning as both teams finished with the same number of shots on goal (10) and fittingly finished with a 2-2 draw at Newell Stadium.
Both coaches were pleased with the competitive battle.
"It was nice to play an 80-minute soccer game where we were battling from start to finish," Gloucester head coach Jess Boardway said. "We kept up the intensity throughout and both teams had their chances."
Ipswich coach Greg Chmura echoed her sentiment.
"It was a good, competitive game that both teams could have won," Chmura said. "I was happy with the way we played competitively for the full 80-minutes. It was a back-and-forth game and both teams had to respond in big moments to get the point."
After a first half that saw the team's tied 1-1, it was Ipswich (2-9-3) that came out in the second half with some jump in it’s step. The visiting Tigers controlled the first 15 minutes of the second half, possessing the ball and patiently working for quality shots on goal. But Gloucester weathered the storm to keep them from scoring the go-ahead goal.
The Fishermen (4-9-1) then started to find their rhythm, using their speed up top to their advantage. Gloucester took its first lead of the game in the 65th minute on a snipe from Taiya Mano, who went far post from the top left corner of the box after receiving a pass from Sophia Picano for a 2-1 Gloucester lead.
"(Ipswich) came out with some energy in the second half but we came back and started to play our game a little bit more," Boardway said. "Taiya's goal was a great shot."
Ipswich, however, had the last laugh, tying the game with under five minutes to go. After a nice throw-in from Dana Falardeau, who did a front flip to generate some distance on her throw from the sideline, the ball found the foot of Olivia Novello, who scored from the top right corner of the box to tie the game at 2-2, where it would finish.
"(Dana) has been working on those throws and she gets some really nice distance on them," Chmura said. "It was great to see it lead to a goal. The team battled back after going down and it was nice to see them work for that chance to tie the game."
Gloucester came out strong in the opening 10 minutes with a couple strong chances early, but Ipswich keeper Elin Roberts made a breakaway stop in the opening minutes and another difficult save shortly after to keep it scoreless.
Ipswich opened the scoring 10 minutes in after some sustained pressure in the Gloucester box led to an Izzie Wetter shot finding the back of the net from in close to make it 1-0.
Gloucester tied the score just before halftime as Morgan Pennimpede took a pass from Ava Paone in the middle of the box and scored on a deflection to make it 1-1 at the half.
The Fishermen are back in action on Tuesday at Marblehead (6:30 p.m.). The Tigers travel to Georgetown on Monday (3:45 p.m.).