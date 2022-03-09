The top swimmers, divers and track and field athletes were recently honored by the Northeastern Conference with three Fishermen earning All Conference honors.
On the track, seniors Andrew Coelho and Natalie Aiello received All Conference honors.
Coelho was Gloucester's lone representative in last week's All-State Meet, earning a spot in the 600m field after a third place finish at the Division 3 State Meet. Coelho earned the All Conference nod with a first place finish in the NEC Meet in the 600m.
Aiello was a jack of all trades performer for the Fishermen this winter. She earned her spot on the All Conference squad for her work in the long jump, where she finished second in the NEC at the Conference Meet. She also turned in a top-six finish in the 300m at the NEC Meet.
In the pool, senior Caroline McKay was Gloucester's First Team All Northeastern Conference representative. McKay was the fastest swimmer in the Conference in its fastest event, the 50-freestyle. The senior was the NEC champ in the event and also the bronze medalist in the 100 freestyle. McKay then finished second in the 50-freestyle at the North Sectional Meet and fifth in the Division 2 State Meet in the same event.
Both programs also had several athletes honored as Northeastern Conference All-Stars.
On the track, seniors Colby Rochford and Aidan Almeida were honored on the boys side. Almeida was a standout high jumper and 300m runner, finishing fourth in the NEC in both events. Rochford was recognized for his work in the 1,000m, where he finished third in the conference.
On the girls side, senior Darcy Muller was named to the All-Star team after a second place finish in the 300m at the NEC Meet. Freshman Skye Ciolino earned the All-Star nod for finishing third in the 600m at the Conference Meet.
Gloucester track and field is still competing this winter as its boys sprint medley relay team of Coelho, Rochford, Almeida and Sam Ashwell and have qualified for Nationals this weekend at the Armory in New York City. Ciolino has also qualified in the 400m.
For the swim team, seniors Jakob Parpart and Willow Barry were named NEC All-Stars. Parpart was fourth in the 500 freestyle while Barry was fifth in the 100 backstroke and qualified for the State Meet as part of a relay team.