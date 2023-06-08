The Gloucester boys tennis squad had another big season this spring sporting a 15-6 record and recording its highest win total since the 2002 since. So it was no wonder the Fishermen were well represented when the NEC released its annual All-Star and All Conference teams.
The Gloucester boys were led by junior Andry Payano Sosa at No. 1 singles as he was named first team All Northeastern Conference. Payano Sosa established himself as one of the NEC's elite this spring, taking all the top player on every team he faced and winning the vast majority of his matches. The junior's athleticism makes him an elite player both offensively and defensively in leading the Fishermen to the second round of the Division 3 State Tournament. Payano Sosa is
Junior Anders Littman and senior Drew White were also named Northeastern Conference Dunn Division All-Stars. Littman was a consistent performer at No. 2 singles who has a knack for getting to balls most players can not and wearing down opponents. White, on the other hand, is an athletic, versatile player that excelled both at No. 1 doubles and at No. 3 singles, winning in a variety of ways.
All three players were named conference All-Stars for the second season in a row.
Gloucester boys head coach Derek Geary was also honored as the NEC Coach of the Year as the Fishermen finished second in the conference behind only Marblehead with a record of 7-3 in NEC play.
On the girls side senior captain and No. 1 singles player Sophia Picano earned a spot on the NEC Dunn Division's All-Star team for the third season in a row. Picano has been a mainstay at the top of the Gloucester lineup for four seasons now and she has excelled while taking on the opponent's best player in every match.
Gloucester girls head coach Gap Saputo was named NEC Coach of the Year as he had the Fishermen contending for a tournament berth right up until the end.