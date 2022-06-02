The Northeastern Conference and Cape Ann League released their All Conference/All League and All-Star teams this week with a combined seven local players being honored from Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex.
Leading the charge for Gloucester, which had the highest overall rating of any NEC team in the state power rankings after a 14-6 regular season, was pitcher Brett Moore. The senior left hander earned first team All NEC honors in a season that saw him establish himself as one of the conference’s elite arms. With great control over three pitches, Moore tossed 52 innings and sports a record of 5-1 with three saves, a team-high 82 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.54. He also has 14 hits and eight RBI’s at the dish this season.
Moore figures to be on the mound when Gloucester hosts its First Round State Tournament game on Sunday against the winner of Friday’s Preliminary Round game between Fairhaven and Bristol Plymouth.
Danvers pitcher and designated hitter Joe Zamejtis was named the Conference MVP.
The Fishermen also had a pair of players honored as conference All-Stars.
Senior third baseman Zach Oliver was the team’s most consistent bat in the regular season, hitting a team-high .385 on a team-best 25 hits and 17 RBI. Oliver is a line drive hitter that always makes solid contact and his ability to get on base led to him scoring a team-high 15 runs.
Junior pitcher and first baseman Zach Morris was also a NEC All-Star. Morris is a two-way standout as he compiled a 5-2 record and a 2.28 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 43 innings on the mound. At the plate he is third on the team with a .339 average and second with 19 hits.
Manchester Essex saw junior catcher Mike DeOreo earn a first team All League nod. DeOreo led the Hornets in hitting with a .442 average and 25 hits. He also had a homer and 15 RBIs on the season. A big middle of the order bat, DeOreo can hit the ball hard to all fields and was one of the team’s key run producers.
Senior Ryan Andrews was named to the League All-Star squad. One of the CAL’s best power hitters, Andrews led his team with two home runs and 16 RBIs to go along with a stellar .408 batting average. The senior, who missed his entire junior season with an elbow injury, had a breakout campaign as a middle of the order bat this spring.
Senior outfield A.J. Pallazola was also named to the League All-Star team. Injuries limited him to just 42 at bats on the season, but he hit .428 with seven runs and five stolen bases. He is also an elite center fielder that covers a lot of ground.
For Rockport, senior captain Will Cahill was named a CAL All-Star. Cahill is one of the best defensive catchers in the league while leading the Vikings with 12 RBIs on the year. He also picked up a win in his lone start on the mound this spring.
Newburyport’s pitcher and second baseman Jack Fehlner was the Player of the Year in the Kinney Division with Amesbury middle infielder Jake Harring earning Player of the Year honors in the Baker.