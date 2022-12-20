The Manchester Essex boys basketball team entered the 2022-23 season with high expectations. Through two games, the Hornets have lived up to their billing as one of the Cape Ann League’s best teams.
After a double-digit win over Newburyport in their season opener, the Hornets dominated Amesbury in Tuesday’s home and CAL Baker Division opener, firing on all cylinders in a 90-49 win.
“This is a good team and they know how to play together,” Manchester Essex head coach Tim St. Laurent said. “It’s been fun to coach them so far. Tonight we had it going on both ends of the floor, we did a lot of good things.”
The Hornets (2-0) were led by junior sharp shooter Cade Furse, who shot the lights out with 37 points on nine three-pointers. Furse, who is averaging 35 points per game through two contests, was facing a box-and-one defense all night but still got open looks thanks to great Manchester Essex ball movement.
Furse paced Manchester Essex to a 17-12 lead after one with seven points in the opening frame. He helped his team break the game wide open with a monster second frame where he scored 20 points on seven three pointers to help extend the lead to 46-18 at the half. He chipped in 10 more in the third that saw Manchester Essex lead by as much as 40.
The Hornets led by as much as 50 points (85-35) early in the fourth, where backups from both squads finished up the game.
“We know teams are going to throw a box-and-one at Cade so we have an offense ready to go for it,” St. Laurent said. “We worked the ball well and Cade didn’t have to force anything because we made smart passes.”
The secondary scoring was also there for Manchester Essex as Patrick Cronin had 13 points, Brennan Twombly 12 and Sam Athanas 10. Ed Chareas led the way with 10 rebounds.
“If you take one guy away we have another guy to go to,” St. Laurent said. “These kids move fast and know what to do in our offense. We did a great job exploiting the matchups we wanted tonight and it led to a good offensive performance.”
Defensively the Hornets were also stellar, forcing 11 turnovers in the opening frame while making every shot difficult for visiting Amesbury. The defense forced Amesbury to just seven made field goals in the second half, three in a big second quarter where Manchester Essex had a 29-6 advantage.
The Hornets return to action next Wednesday at Danvers (11 a.m.) after a week off for the holiday break.
Manchester Essex 90, Amesbury 49
at Manchester Essex HS
Amesbury 12 6 17 14 49
Manchester Essex 17 29 30 14 90
A: Matt Heidt 5-0-12, Robert Dalton 4-2-10, Nick Marden 3-2-8, Nico Cox 2-4-9, Christian McGarry 2-0-4, Will Arsenault 2-0-4, Henry O’Neill 1-0-2.
ME: Cade Furse 14-0-37, Patrick Cronin 5-1-13, Brennan Twombly 5-2-12, Ben Hurd 4-0-9, Sam Athanas 4-0-10, Ben Jacobsen 1-0-3, Zach Hurd 0-2-2, Preston Potter 1-0-2, Milo Zeltzer 1-0-2.
3-Pointers: A, Cox; ME, Furse 9, Athanas 2, Cronin 2, Jacobsen, Hurd.
Halftime: 46-18 ME.
Records: A, 0-2; ME, 2-0.