Vaughn O'Leary knew exactly what was about to happen.
After recording the second strike with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Manchester Essex's senior right hander grinned and pointed to his teammates in the dugout as his team was just one strike away from winning a State Championship. The next pitch would be his last, a fastball that painted the black on the outside corner for a called third strike to preserve a 2-0 win over Seekonk and clinch the Division 4 State Title for Manchester Essex.
"We were all just so happy to be here," O'Leary said. "Everyone doubted us, no one thought we would get here at the beginning of the season. That just fueled us to work harder and we have been playing with so much confidence in the tournament. We earned this."
The Division 4 State Championship is the second in the last three seasons for Manchester Essex, the No. 5 seed in the 2022 tournament. The Hornets also won it all in 2019 and according to head coach B.J. Weed, who is now a two-time State Championship coach, the groundwork for the 2022 title was laid during the run to the 2019 championship.
"The seniors on this team didn't get a ton of innings in 2019, but they saw the leadership and the work that needs to be done to get there," said Weed, whose team finishes up the year at 15-9. "This team is just so gritty and refuses to lose. They put in the work in the offseason and during the season, and it paid off today."
Throughout the tournament the Hornets have shown the ability to win in many different ways. In the semis it was a back-and-forth contest, the first round and quarterfinal round saw blowout wins and the second round was a late comeback. In Saturday's State Final at LeLacheur Park in Lowell, they won a good old fashioned pitcher's duel.
O'Leary and Seekonk senior right hander Jaden Arruda were both on top of their games.
O'Leary was simply dominant for the second start in a row. Coming off of a 16-strikeout no-hitter of Leicester in the Quarterfinals, O'Leary allowed only two hits in a complete game shutout while striking out 13.
Seekonk only got two baserunners to third base all afternoon as Manchester Essex's left hander came up with the strikeout every time he needed one. He struck out the side in the top of the first after starting the game with six straight balls. He ran his strikeout total up to seven after three innings and continued to get stronger as the game went on. He finished up the contest retiring the last eight batters he faced and got through the sixth and seventh in order against the heart of the Warrior's batting order.
"I just trusted myself and I trust my defense," O'Leary said. "They had some good hitters but I knew that my stuff and our defense was better than their hitters and I could pound it by them."
Arruda was also up to the task in a big spot, holding Manchester Essex to just five hits on the afternoon while striking out seven.
The Hornets, however, strung three hits together in the bottom of the fourth inning to score the game's only runs. Ryan Andrews got on with a one-out single to left and Mike DeOreo followed two batters later with a two-out double to deep left. That set the stage for junior Henry Otterbein, who delivered with a hard hit grounder between the first and second baseman into right field to plate both Andrews and DeOreo for a 2-0 Manchester Essex lead.
"I had to get the job done there with two outs," Otterbein said. "Mike (DeOreo) got a big hit in front of me to keep it going. I got an outside fastball and just went with it the other way. I thought at the time with the way Vaughn was pitching that could be enough to get the win."
Otterbein's hit certainly was enough as Seekonk (13-12), the No. 7 seed, had just one baserunner in the final three innings. The defense play of the day came in the sixth when Hornets second baseman Colin Coyne perfectly timed his jump to catch a flare just on the edge of the infield dirt.
DeOreo led the way with two hits for Manchester Essex. A.J. Pallazola also had a strong game, leading off the contest with a standup triple to right and getting on base twice while playing strong defense in center field.
"We knew what type of team we were heading into the playoffs and that we were capable of putting together a run," Pallazola said. "We just don't stop, we keep going. We really earned this one with a lot of hard work and long practices. That's what made the difference, it's a great feeling."