While the members of the Gloucester boys cross country team were all satisfied with their finishing times in last Saturday’s Division 2B State Meet in Gardner, the Fishermen still believed they were a long shot to advance to the next round, the Division 2 State Championship Meet.
“Everyone had a PR so we were all happy with that, but we didn’t think we got into the second week at all,” Gloucester head coach Ali Mitchell said.
All of those personal record times, however, paid dividends as Gloucester not only advanced to the Division 2 State Meet, it did so easily with a fifth place finish.
It is the program’s first appearance in the final State Meet of the cross country season, which was called the All-State Meet up until this fall, since 2014. The Fishermen will be in action on Saturday at Wrentham Developmental Center (11:30 a.m.).
“To know they did it with such ease was amazing,” Mitchell said. “They have worked so hard all season to get to this point. They met their expectations, were patient with themselves and are peaking at the right time.”
So how did the Gloucester boys shock even themselves to get into the State Championship Meet, by embracing teamwork.
Cross country can be seen as an individual sport, but the Fishermen have bought into the team concept that first-year head coach Mitchell has preached.
After a successful regular season against tough Northeastern Conference competition, that teamwork mentality paid off at the right time.
“The team is built like a locomotive,” said Mitchell, a 2000 GHS grad who competed for coach Jim Munn and J.D. MacEachern and has coached the O’Maley Middle School track and cross country teams before stepping into the high school role.
“We have a person in each car and every section held their spot. That’s how you get into the championship race.”
Every successful team must have strength at the top of the lineup and senior Nick Poulin has been great in that role.
Poulin was the team’s top finisher at the Division 2B race, coming in fourth place to start the team off on the right foot.
Poulin, however, also has plenty of support in the lineup as Gloucester cemented its spot thanks to its top five runners all placing in the top 100. Colby Rochford was next in 29th followed by Max Littman, who has battled through an injury to get back to 100% for the postseason, in 32nd, Michael Francis in 90th and Kyle Clifford in 98th.
Sam Ashwell and Ben Carpenter will also be competing for Gloucester and have also played key, point-scoring roles for the team this season. The Fishermen needed all of their runners to have big performances and they all delivered.
“Nick was definitely carrying the front of the pack, he’s such a work horse and he loves the competition,” Mitchell said.
“But we had good showings from the rest of the team too. They work for it and they have fun with it. Every runner went out and did above and beyond what he was expected to and that’s why we’re moving on.”
The Fishermen are looking to keep the momentum going on Saturday in a field of over 20 teams. Danvers is the only other NEC program in the Division 2 field. It will be the teamwork that gets them to where they want to go.
“The passion and teamwork is what has pushed them through,” Mitchell said.
“They are all so coachable and that’s not something you find every team. They have bought into the concept and gotten the results.”
Emerson qualifies for GHS girls, Manchester Essex boys get in
The Gloucester boys will be joined by a pair of individuals and another local team in Saturday’s race.
Gloucester freshman Clara Emerson found out mid-week that she did indeed qualify for the Division 2 State Meet as an individual. Emerson was Gloucester’s No. 1 runner all season and turned in a top-40 finish in the Division 2B race to get to qualify.
“Clara is looking like a star in the making,” Mitchell said.
“The girls team is really young and she led the way. This will be a great experience for her.”
Manchester Essex will also be in action with the boys team qualifying after a seventh-place finish in the Division 3B Meet last week. Freshman Whitney Turner will also be in action as an individual after an 11th place finish in the Divisional Round.