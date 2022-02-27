The MIAA released its State Tournament basketball and hockey brackets over the weekend, and six Cape Ann squads have earned the right to compete for a state championship.
The 2022 tournaments will be the first state-wide winter tournament, where the MIAA seeded teams based on a power ranking formula. The top 32 ranked teams in each division (five for basketball, four for hockey) and each team ranked outside the top 32 with a winning record qualify for the postseason. The state-wide formats debuted in the fall and will continue in the spring.
GLOUCESTER, ROCKPORT BOYS HOCKEY IN ACTION
Gloucester boys hockey is Cape Ann's highest rated team at No. 2 in Division 2 after a 16-4 regular season record and a stellar 13-4 mark against tournament qualifying teams. As a result, the Fishermen will host the first ever state tournament game at Talbot Rink. No. 31 Haverhill (10-10) visits on Thursday in the First Round (6 p.m.).
Thursday's winner takes on the winner of the Round of 32 contest between No. 15 Marblehead and No. 18 Whitman-Hanson. The Fishermen have already played Marblehead three times this season in Northeastern Conference action, winning all three. Tewksbury is the No. 1 seed in Division 2 with Canton grabbing the No. 3 seed and NEC rival Masconomet the No. 4 seed. Gloucester is on the same side of the bracket as Canton but the other side of the bracket from Masconomet, the NEC champs that beat Gloucester twice in the regular season. The Fishermen and Chieftains could not meet again unless both squads reach the State Finals. No. 7 Norwood and No. 10 Newburyport are also talented teams to watch on Gloucester's side of the bracket.
Rockport has also qualified for the tournament as the No. 28 seed in Division 4. The 8-12 Vikings got a really tough first round draw as they will have to travel to No. 5 Winthrop (10-9-1) on Saturday night at Larsen Arena (6:30 p.m.) for a First Round tilt. Rockport's ability to play competitively at all comers, including some strong higher division squads, helped its power ranking. Winthrop, on the other hand, is one of the top teams in Division 4 as the third toughest strength of schedule in the division boosts it near the top despite a record hovering around .500. The Vikings are especially dangerous on their home ice as they sport convincing wins over Gloucester and Masconomet at Larsen Arena.
Saturday's winner advances to the Round of 16 against the winner of No. 12 Shawsheen and No. 21 East Bridgewater.
TOURNAMENT STARTS WITH HOOP PRELIMS
The postseason begins on Tuesday with three Cape Ann basketball teams in Preliminary Round action.
The Gloucester boys basketball team earned the No. 22 seed in Division 3 and will host No. 43 Auburn (10-10) in the Division 3 Prelims on Tuesday at the Smith Field House (6:30 p.m.). In the NEC, Gloucester's schedule featured an abundance of Division 2 squads, boosting the team well into the postseason despite a 7-13 record. Auburn may have a better record, but played a much weaker schedule than Gloucester's, which featured 14 games against state tournament qualifying teams.
Tuesday's winner advances to the First Round, where No. 11 Archbishop Williams awaits the winner for a Friday night game at the Braintree school (6:30 p.m.).
The Manchester Essex girls will also host a Tuesday prelim. The 28-seeded Hornets (5-15) host No. 37 Immaculate Heart of Mary (11-1) at MERHS (6:30 p.m.). The Hornet's strength of schedule, which ranks in the top third of the division, got the team into the playoffs, playing 17 games against tournament qualifiers including some of the highest rated teams in Division 2 in Cape Ann League action. Immaculate Heart of Mary, on the other hand, played the weakest schedule in Division 4 according to the rating system and, as a result, will have to play through the prelims on the road despite only one regular season defeat.
Tuesday's winner travels to No. 5 Tyngsborough in the First Round later this week.
The Rockport girls (10-10) will hit the road on Tuesday in Division 5 Preliminary Round action against No. 19 Quaboag (6:30 p.m.). The Vikings enter as the No. 46 seed in the 52-team bracket, but qualify with a 10-10 record. Quaboag, on the other hand, is 11-9 against a much more difficult schedule according to the ratings.
Tuesday's winner takes on the winner of No. 14 David Prouty and No. 51 Smith Vocational in the First Round
The Manchester Essex boys are the top rated basketball team on Cape Ann and have avoided the prelims. The 12-seeded Hornets (16-4) host No. 21 Whittier Tech (13-7) on Friday at MERHS in the Round of 32 (6:30 p.m.).
The Hornets, Cape Ann League Baker Division co-champs, not only have a strong record, they're a battle tested bunch with a 7-4 mark against tournament qualifying teams. Manchester Essex's strength of schedule, however, is not as high as it would be in a normal year as the Cape Ann League Kinney Division was down this year. As a result, the Hornets had a middling strength of schedule number in the division and have only secured a home game through the opening round of the tournament.
Friday's winner advances to the Second Round the winner of No. 5 Cathedral and No. 28 Winthrop.
Local State Tournament Sports Schedule
TUESDAY, MARCH 1
Boys Basketball: No. 22 Gloucester (7-13) vs. No. 43 Auburn (10-10), Division 3 Preliminary Round (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: No. 46 Rockport (10-10) at No. 19 Quaboag (11-9), Division 5 Preliminary Round (6:30 p.m.); No. 28 Manchester Essex (5-15) vs. No. 37 Immaculate Heart of Mary (11-1), Division 4 Preliminary Round (6:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
Boys Hockey: No. 2 Gloucester (16-4) vs. No. 31 Haverhill (10-10), Division 2 First Round (6 p.m.)
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
Boys Basketball: No. 12 Manchester Essex (16-4) vs. No. 21 Whittier Tech (13-7), Division 4 First Round (6:30 p.m.)
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
Boys Hockey: No. 28 Rockport (8-12) at No. 5 Winthrop (10-9-1), Division 4 First Round (6:30 p.m.)