With the Northeastern Conference and Cape Ann League Dual Meet seasons over, only the elite indoor track and field athletes remain with the State Divisional Meets coming up this week.
Both Gloucester and Manchester Essex have a stable of athletes making the trip to the Reggie Lewis Center this week. The Fishermen will compete in the Division 4 Meet on Thursday with Manchester Essex competing in the Division 5 Meet on Friday.
The top three finishers in each event along with the next top six finishers across all divisions will advance to the All-State Meet on Saturday, February 26.
Gloucester will have a trio of runners ranked in the top-10 in their respective events on Thursday in the Division 4 Meet.
Andrew Coelho, the Northeastern Conference 600m champ, enters as the No. 2 seed in his signature event. Colby Rochford is the No. 5 seed in the 1,000m while Darcy Muller is ranked in the top 10 in the 300m. Muller missed most of the season with an injury but returned and came in second in the NEC in the 300m.
“Those three all have a good chance to get to All-States,” Gloucester head coach David Coleman said. “They’ve all performed well against strong competition this season and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do against the best in the division.”
Coelho and Colby Rochford will be joining Kayky Barbosa and Bryce Rochford in the 4x400m relay team, which is highly ranked at No. 7 and also has a chance to advance. Bryce Rochford had a good enough time to qualify in the 600m but is solely focusing on the relay.
Aidan Almeida will also be competing on the boys side in the high jump with Max Littman competing in the mile. Littman will join Mike Francis, Sam Ashwell and Kyle Clifford in the 4x800m relay.
On the girls side for Gloucester, Natalie Aiello will join Muller in the 300m. She will also be competing in the long jump. Cam Carroll will be competing in the shot put with Skye Ciolino, a freshma, competing in the 600m field. Grace Boucher and Faith Castelluci will both be competing in the 1,000m.
The 4x400m relay team of Rose Groleau, Aiello, Ciolino and Muller are the No. 8 seed and look like a contender in the field. Jenna Smith, Jenna Church, Ella Young and Groleau will be competing in the 4x200m.
For Manchester Essex, three individuals are seeded in the top 10 across four different events on Friday in the Division 5 Meet.
Caroline MacKinnon is the highest-seeded Hornet at No. 2 in the 600m. Caelie Patrick is also a big contender for the All-State Meet as the No. 4 seed in the 1,000m. Jack Newton is a top-10 seed in two events, coming in at No. 8 in the 1,000m and No. 10 in the high jump.
For the girls, Bridget Carovillano will be competing in the 600m, Sabine Cooper and Summer Demeo will be in the 1,000m field and Whitney Turner in the mile. On the boys side, Charlie Lations and Logan Cooper will be competing in the mile.
Manchester Essex will also be running a 4x800m and 4x400m relay team for the boys and a 4x800m relay team for the girls.
“Caroline and Caelie have legitimate shots at moving on to the state meet,” head coach Nelson DiSilvestre said. “Beyond that we are hoping for personal bests for all. This young team will be gaining some valuable experience.”