BEVERLY — The Gloucester Little League All-Stars came up clutch on Tuesday night. Facing elimination, Gloucester needed a win over Danvers National to earn a spot in the District 15 Finals.
Gloucester’s bats came alive in the later innings en route to a 7-1 win. With the win, Gloucester is heading to the District 15 Finals for the second season in a row. The team will take on Beverly on Thursday night at Harry Ball Field (7:30 p.m.). Gloucester needs to beat Beverly twice to take the district while Beverly can clinch the crown with a win on Thursday. The two teams met on Monday night in the Winner’s bracket final with Beverly taking a 3-2 win.
If Gloucester wins on Thursday a winner-take-all championship game will take place on Friday back at Harry Ball (7 p.m.). The two teams have met twice in this tournament with Gloucester winning in pool play and Beverly winning in semifinal action.
Gloucester fell behind 1-0 in the first but quickly tied it up in the second when Chase Albano scored on a Danvers error.
Pip Emerson gave Gloucester a 2-1 lead in the third when he doubled in Luke Salah (single). A five-run fourth opened the game up. Jack Higgins mashed a double to left scoring Luca Aberle (single) and Bryce Albano (single) for a 4-1 edge. Emerson then delivered a two-run double plating Higgins and Salah (single). Connor Lambert made it 7-1 when he came in on a wild pitch.
Higgins spun a gem on the mound, striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings pitched to keep his team alive in the tournament.
GLOUCESTER FALLS TO BEVERLY ON MONDAY
Gloucester had to take the long way to the District 15 Finals with Monday’s 3-2 loss to Beverly.
Monday’s victory was of the come-from-behind variety for Beverly, which scored the game’s final three runs after Gloucester’s Pip Emerson smashed a tone-setting 2-run homer in the opening inning. Cam Barber (3 1/3 IP, 6x strikeouts) and Henry Sohovey held Gloucester scoreless the rest of the way, however, and the Orange-and-Black battled back.
Scratching out two runs off Gloucester ace Emerson without a hit, Beverly got on the board when Barber walked and moved along on a ground out and a fielder’s choice hit by Nate Pasquarello. Barber halved the Gloucester lead when he stole home and Joe Lyons fisted a 2-strike pitch to second for a ground out that allowed Pasquarello to scoot home with the tying run.
Another sub, Cole Oliveira, scored the go-ahead run in the fifth after reaching on an error. After a Jackson Merritt single, Drew Michaud delivered a deep single to plate a run and give Beverly its first lead of the night, 3-2.
Sohovey did the rest, stranding the tying run on third in the fifth and escaping a bases loaded jam in the sixth. Gloucester gave Beverly’s defense all it could handle, leaving 12 runners on base over the final five innings, with hits by Luke Salah (3-for-3), Bryce Albano (1-for-3) and Milo Aberle (6th inning single) plus walks drawn by Jack Higgins, Chase Albano, Gusippe Ferrera, Nic Catazano and Luca Aberle.
After Emerson reached the 85-pitch limit, Beverly tried to add to its lead in the sixth. Gloucester relief pitchers Higgins and Salah both threw under 20 pitches and Beverly left the bases full.