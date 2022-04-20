The depth of talent in the Manchester Essex girls lacrosse program was on full display on Wednesday against Bishop Fenwick.
The Hornets were severely shorthanded due to school vacation and took the field with six varsity regulars and just enough junior varsity players to fill a starting lineup. They had no substitutes so every player had to play the entire game, and they still dominated to the tune of a 12-2 win at Hyland Field.
"I feel that school vacation week is for the kids to spend time with their families or to go on school trips and educational ventures. I'm against having to play games during vacation week but the league mandates it," Manchester Essex head coach Nan Gorton said. "So I encouraged the players to go on any trips or events this week.
We had just enough to field a team today and I could not be more proud of this program. I told the team I would take this lineup against any varsity team, they all played great and played together as a team."
Manchester Essex, which moves to 5-0 on the season with the win, set the tempo early on by taking a 9-2 lead into halftime. The defense took care of a strong Bishop Fenwick offense in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Senior captain Emma Fitzgerald led the offensive charge with eight goals. Elsa Wood, Isabel Donnellan Valade, Ava Grace Magnuson and Ella Arntsen had a goal each. Wood also drew praise from Gorton for her play on the defensive end of the field, shadowing Bishop Fenwick's top scorer and winning the one-on-one battle.
"Elsa frustrated their best player all game," Gorton said. "And Emma really set the tone for us offensively, she is such a talented scorer."
Charlotte Crocker played well on both ends of the field and senior captain Amelia Donnellan Valade while goalie Brigid Carovillano was dominant with 15 saves.
"I could single out every player on the field today because everyone raised their game," Gorton said. "This is a really disciplined team, they know their roles and know if they play their role they put their team in a position to win. Today we learned the JV players have that same kind of mentality. The varsity girls built them up and they responded, it was such a proud moment."
The Hornets are back in action on Monday with a tough Cape Ann League crossover game on the road against Triton (3:45 p.m.).