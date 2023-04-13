The Manchester Essex girls lacrosse team continued its scorching hot start on Thursday night at Hyland Field.
The team hosted North Reading in a battle of the Hornets with Manchester Essex controlling the action from start to finish in a 15-4 victory.
With the win, Manchester Essex is now 5-0 on the season.
The host Hornets were able to dominate the action with smothering possession and it started by winning 15 of 21 draws.
After winning eight of the first 10 draws, Manchester Essex broke out to score the game’s first eight goals and it never looked back.
Mechi O’Neil (game-high 4 goals and 3 assists) and Sylvie McCavanagh (hat trick) paced Manchester Essex offensively as both scored three times in the opening half with Laila Mearss and Ella Chafe (2 goals, 2 assists) also finding the back of the net to open up an 8-2 lead at halftime.
Manchester Essex continued to control possession and add to its lead in the second half with goals from Paige Garlitz, Abby Kent, Hadley Levendusky and Chafe extending the lead to 12-3. The defending CAL Baker champs finished off the night with three straight goals from Charlotte Crocker, O’Neil and Harper Brooks. Levendusky was also big on the draw and helped Manchester Essex build its massive territorial edge.
Mia Pittore led the way for North Reading as she scored twice and added an assist.
Manchester Essex is right back in action on Friday night with a huge road test at Medfield (5 p.m.), the defending Division 3 State Champions.