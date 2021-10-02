SALEM-- The Salem High School football program waited 22 long years for the moment it achieved on Friday night against Gloucester.
Heading into Friday night's game, the Witches had lost 18 games in a row to the Fishermen with the last win coming in 1999. After all was said and done in the Northeastern Conference South opener for both teams, Salem broke the streak with a 15-6 win at Bertram Field.
"I'm happy for the team and happy for Salem," said Witches head coach Matt Bouchard, whose team moves to 3-1 with its third straight win. "Throughout my career (the losing streak to Gloucester) is something that's been sitting out there for a while. I'm just really proud of this senior class. They dedicated themselves through some challenging years to put this team in a spot to be successful.
Both Bouchard and Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor were quick to pick out the turning point in Friday's contest.
With the teams scoreless late in the first half, Gloucester was moving the ball towards a score right before halftime at the 20-yard line. The Fishermen had been moving the ball better than the Witches at that point, out-gaining them by 100 yards in the first half.
Salem's defense, however, proved to be opportunistic as Jeandavid Cardenas picked off a pass on a slant route that deflected off the hands of a Gloucester receiver and returned it all the way to midfield to end the threat and send the teams into the half scoreless. Cardenas' interception was Salem's second of the first half as Quinn Rocco Ryan picked off a pass in Salem territory on Gloucester's first drive of the game.
"That stop to me was a tone setter of what the second half was going to look and feel like," Bouchard said.
The Witches took that momentum into the second half, forcing a quick three-and-out on Gloucester's opening possession.
"That was a big moment before the half," O'Connor said. "We looked like we were going in for points and we get nothing out of it. Then we come out and get nothing on our first drive of the second half. It totally swung momentum in their favor."
Salem got the ball to open the second half at its own 41, and turned it into the first points of the night. Behind the passing and running of quarterback Michael Ready, Salem was able to convert a pass play of 21-yards from Cory Grimes and then 14-yards from Jarel DelValle on a third-and-nine to set up a 10-yard touchdown run from the senior signal caller and a 7-0 Witches lead.
"We were really able to execute in the second half," Bouchard said. "When push came to shove and we needed to generate we did today. (Ready) is someone we rely on a great deal and in those pressure situations he leads us."
Gloucester had a response late in the fourth, mixing up the run game on the edge with the passing game from Nick Carey, who split snaps with Ewan McCarthy on Friday and the two combined to throw for 97 yards. The drive culminated with a 12-yard run from Frank DeSisto on a toss sweep left to make it 7-6.
With Gloucester's holder, McCarthy, out with an injury sustained on the previous drive, the offense stayed on the field and went for two and the lead. But the Witches were there to stop it as Dante Roper got into the backfield and stuffed a fullback trap for a loss to preserve the Salem lead.
"We were confident in the play call there we just didn't execute it," O'Connor said. "They came in on the back side and blew up the play. Kudos to Salem, they executed better than we did in the big moments."
Gloucester attempted an onside kick on the next drive, which was recovered by Grimes. Later in the drive, the Fishermen allowed DelValle to find the end zone from 21-yards out in a desperate attempt to get the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead.
The ensuing two-point conversion, however, was converted by the Witches as Ready hit Alex Paulino on a rainbow throw in the left corner of the end zone after rolling to his right. Paulino's diving catch gave Salem a two-score lead at 15-6 and the eventual victory.
The Witches are back in action on Thursday night at home against Saugus (7 p.m.). Gloucester travels to Winthrop next Friday night (7 p.m.).
Salem 15, Gloucester 6
at Bertram Field, Salem
Gloucester (0-4) 0 0 0 6| 6
Salem (3-1) 0 0 7 8| 15
S- Michael Ready 10 run (Cory Grimes kick)
G- Frank DeSisto 12 run (run failed)
S- Jarel DelValle 21 run (Alex Paulino pass from Ready)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- Gloucester: Frank DeSisto 14-70, Caleb DeCoste 13-61, Aidan Cornetta 3-12, Nick Carey 3-8, Ewan McCarthy 1-2.
Passing- Gloucester: Carey 5-11-57-0-1; McCarthy 3-5-40-0-1. Salem: Ready 6-13-105-0-1.
Receiving- Gloucester: DeSisto 5-56, Cameron Widtfeldt 3-31, Cornetta 1-10. Salem- Cory Grimes 3-80, DelValle 3-25.