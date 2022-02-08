The Manchester Essex boys basketball team’s depth was put to the test early in Tuesday’s Cape Ann League Baker Division clash with Amesbury.
The Hornets’ starting center, junior Ed Chareas, left the game in the opening minutes with a knee injury, forcing them to play the rest of the night down one of their best rebounders and interior defenders. But Manchester Essex’s depth pulled through as it had four players score in double-figures in a 68-54 win at Manchester Essex High School.
Tuesday’s win was the ninth in a row for the Hornets, who move to 13-1 on the season, 11-0 in the Cape Ann League. The win was a big one for the CAL Baker standings as Manchester Essex is two up in the loss column over Georgetown (11-2 in the CAL) with four more league games to go.
“We’re a well rounded team and we showed that tonight,” Manchester Essex head coach Tim St. Laurent said. “To lose a player like Ed, who does a ton of everything for us, is tough but we just kept playing and the guys picked up the slack.”
Vaughn O’Leary and Ben Hurd saw extra minutes inside with Chareas out of the lineup and both performed well with O’Leary scoring 10 points and Hurd scoring six to go along with six rebounds.
Guard Sam Athanas also saw some extra minutes in the rotation and he had the most of them, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Athanas had the task of guarding Amesbury sharp-shooter Cam Keliher (game-high 32 points) all night. While Keliher hit some deep threes, especially early with 14 points in the opening frame to give Amesbury an 18-16 lead after one, Athanas was with him all night.
“We knew they were a good first quarter team,” St. Laurent said. “Any time you have a great shooter like Keliher you know he’s going to come out strong with fresh legs and he was hitting some in our face on good defense. But we kept making him work on both ends of the floor and Sam Athanas defended him well like he did the first time we played them.”
Manchester Essex took the lead for good with a big second frame, outscoring the Indians (8-8) 20-7 to take a 36-25 lead into the break.
In the second half, the Hornets led by as much as 16 (48-32) and took a 52-41 lead into the fourth, but Amesbury continued to fight and twice cut the deficit to seven. But every time Amesbury got hot, Manchester Essex responded with a good offensive possession. Brennan Twombly had seven of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Hornets maintain a lead of three possessions or more.
Twombly was one of four players in double-figures for Manchester Essex on Tuesday night. A.J. Pallazola had 14 with Patrick Cronin and O’Leary scoring 10 each.
“That’s what we love to see, multiple guys in double figures,” St. Laurent said. “We moved the ball well and a lot of different guys got hot at different points of the game.”
The Hornets will be looking to make it 10 wins in a row on Thursday at home against Ipswich (6:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex 68 Amesbury 54
at Manchester Essex High School Amesbury 18 7 16 13 | 54
Manchester Essex 16 20 16 16 | 68
A: Cam Keliher 11-5-32, Matt Heidt 2-2-6, Rocco Kokinacis 2-0-6, Matt Welch 2-2-6, Max LaPointe 2-0-4.
ME: Brennan Twombly 7-1-15, A.J. Pallazola 5-4-14, Patrick Cronin 4-0-10, Vaughn O’Leary 5-0-10, Cade Furse 3-0-9, Ben Hurd 3-0-6, Sam Athanas 1-1-4.
3-Pointers: A, Keliher 5, Kokinacis 2; ME, Furse 3, Cronin 2, Athanas.
Halftime: 36-25 ME
Records: A, 8-8; ME, 13-1.