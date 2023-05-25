The spring 2023 regular season is winding down with the final week of regular season play for Cape Ann squads. Every Cape Ann baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis team will be finished with regular season play by Saturday with the state tournament set to begin next week.
Postseason pairings will be released for tennis on Saturday with baseball, softball and lacrosse pairings coming out on Wednesday. As of Tuesday’s MIAA state rankings, 11 local squads were ranked in the top 32 and a couple more just on the outside.
Here’s a look at where the local tournament qualifiers and tournament hopefuls stand as the regular season finishes up.
Manchester Essex girls tennis (12-5, No. 2 in Div. 4)
The Hornets are looking at home court advantage throughout the first three rounds of the state tournament. This battle tested team has already finished up the regular season and awaits Saturday’s brackets. Four of Manchester Essex’s five losses came at the hands of defending Div. 2 state champ Newburyport and defending Div. 4 state champ Hamilton-Wenham, the No. 1 ranked team in Div. 4, so it knows what to expect from the best of the best.
This team has made the state semifinals every year since its state title season in 2018, it is looking like another trip to the neutral site semifinals could be in store this season.
Manchester Essex girls lacrosse (11-7, No. 4 in Div. 4)
A state finalist in 2022, the Hornets are clinging to the all-important top four seed, which comes with home field advantage through the quarterfinals. The Hornets will be watching Friday’s rankings closely as they were just over .01 points ahead of No. 5 Nantucket in Tuesday’s rankings. Manchester Essex has since lost to Newburyport and beaten Danvers.
Holding onto the top four seed could be huge for Manchester Essex as Div. 4 is a deep bracket and home field is often the difference in June. Worst case they will host two rounds and have to hit the road in the quarters.
Manchester Essex boys tennis (12-7, No. 8 in Div. 4)
The Hornets look firmly entrenched in the No. 8 seed as they are more than a point behind No. 7 Medway and more than a point ahead of No. 9 Monmoy. That means Manchester Essex should be looking at two home matches, but a really stiff test looms in Round 2.
Manchester Essex boys lacrosse (14-4, No. 9 in Div. 4)
The team polished off a big regular season with a win over Gloucester on Tuesday night as it looks to crack the top eight. The Hornets are currently .2 points behind Nantucket for the No. 8 seed with defending state champ Wahconah right on their heels less than a point out as the No. 10 ranked team.
With the regular season finished, the Hornets have a long wait until Wednesday when the brackets come out, but they have done more than enough to secure an opening round home game at least.
Gloucester boys tennis (14-5, No. 11 in Div. 3)
Gloucester’s top ranked team finished up the regular season with a win over Rockport on Wednesday. The Fishermen have taken a big step this year as evidence by a big win over Swampscott last week. That strong regular season will lead to a first round home match. If the Fishermen advance a tough team awaits, most likely on the road, in the Round of 16. Gloucester has never reached a State Final 8 in program history, it has a real chance to do so this year.
Gloucester softball (13-7, No. 15 in Div. 3)
The Fishermen are red hot entering the tournament, winners of 11 of their last 14 games. They also proved their worth in a pair of close losses to juggernauts Peabody, a Div. 1 state finalist last year, and St. Mary’s, the No. 1 ranked team in Div. 3.
Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to St. Mary’s should actually help Gloucester’s rating and there is room for the team to move up with No. 14 Apponequet and No. 13 East Bridgewater, No. 12 Pentucket, No. 11 Greater New Bedford and No. 10 Newburyport are all separated by less than a half point in the ratings. Gloucester will host the first round and, with the way it pitches, will be in any game against any team in the bracket.
Rockport boys tennis (7-9, No. 21 in Div. 4)
The Rockport boys are looking to get back to the quarterfinals for the second year in a row after a Cinderella run in 2022. The Vikings will again be a tough out this spring as they will enter with a similar seed to the one they had last year when they pulled off a pair of upsets. The team will have to go on the road throughout the tournament most likely, but it is a battle tested squad that has played against elite caliber opponents. This is looking like a dark horse team once again this year.
Gloucester girls lacrosse (7-11, No. 23 in Div. 3)
The Fishermen have been in tourney contention all year and look to be staying put with a seed in the mid-20’s. That means Gloucester is a bit of an underdog in the bracket and will have to go on the road right away in the Round of 32. Gloucester will push whichever team it plays as it has the offense to keep up and a goalie capable of stealing one.
Manchester Essex softball (7-12, No. 27 in Div. 4)
The Hornets are ranked near the bottom of the Div. 4 playoff picture but are not on the bubble as they are well ahead of the teams ranked No. 29-No. 32. The program’s first season since 2019 is a successful one as it will be playing in the state tournament. The Hornets, however, will have to hit the road against against a top-six seed right away as there is only one team with a winning record outside of the top 32 so a preliminary round game is not in the cards.
Rockport girls tennis (5-11, No. 27 in Div. 4)
Another team that is in the lower end of the top 32 but comfortably in the state tournament picture with plenty of breathing room from the No. 32 seed.
The Vikings could be looking at a home preliminary round game as there are currently six teams at .500 or better ranked outside the top 32.
Manchester Essex baseball (6-11, No. 31 in Div. 4)
The defending Div. 4 state champs are on the bubble this year with only .3 points separating them from the No. 33 seed.
Since Tuesday’s rankings came out, however, Manchester Essex picked up a huge win over Georgetown, a highly ranked Div. 5 team that should help its standing. If the Hornets can stay within the top 32, they have two games against Bishop Fenwick and Ipswich remaining on Friday and Saturday to help their standing, they will most likely host a preliminary round contest.
Gloucester boys lacrosse (4-13, No. 33 in Div. 3)
The Fishermen are just outside the top 32, but .6 points separates them from No. 32 Bishop Stang and they have since lost to Manchester Essex since the last power rankings came out. A game against Bishop Fenwick remains on Friday. Gloucester needs to win to have any chance to move up the rankings, and even a win is no guarantee.
Gloucester baseball (9-10, No. 37 in Div. 3)
After Wednesday’s win over Lynn English, Gloucester now had a de facto state tournament game to finish off the regular season on Saturday against Revere at Nate Ross Field (4 p.m.). If the Fishermen win, they’re in the tournament, if the Fishermen lose they’re eliminated.
If Gloucester gets in it will be playing a road game in the prelims. After an 0-5 start it is impressive that Gloucester is even alive to play meaningful games this time of year. The Fishermen could be a dangerous team in the tournament as well as staff ace Zach Morris gives them a chance against any seed.