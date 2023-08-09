Gloucester High School boys soccer coach Armando Marnoto continues to spend summers teaching the future of the Gloucester boys and girls soccer programs. Marnoto runs a skills clinic for youth soccer players during the summer months, a skills clinic that has been around for a decade now.
The camp is open to boys and girls ages 6-14.
The camp teaches players the fundamentals of the game such as foot skills and fitness as well as the tactical and positional play of the game.
The camp ran throughout the summer at Magnolia Woods and Stage Fort Park.