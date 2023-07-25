Steve Rowell’s annual Cape Ann Summer Basketball Camp is back at Rockport High School.
The clinic is directed by Rowell, former Rockport High School and University of Rhode Island standout who was drafted by the New York Knicks.
The goal of this clinic, which has been running in the area for decades, is to provide players of all abilities quality instruction in individual and team play in an atmosphere that encourages personal growth and good sportsmanship. Highlights include demonstrations, circuit stations, games, strategies, individual instruction and motivational talks.
This week Rowell is teaching the boys the ins and outs this week, the girls camp took place two weeks ago.