This year marks the 50th anniversary of the MIAA High School Football Super Bowls.
While Gloucester has been shut out of Super Bowl appearances since 2010, the program has still delivered nine appearances and six Super Bowl titles from 1987-2010, all of them coached by either Terry Silva or Paul Ingram. While the Fishermen were not victorious every time they took the field with the state title on the line, all nine of those contests were memorable in some way.
With the MIAA Super Bowls, which originated in 1972, taking place this weekend it’s time to rank Gloucester’s Super Bowl appearances by which games were the most memorable. The most memorable games may not always be the most competitive games, although a lot of Gloucester’s Super Bowl games were highly competitive both ways, but the ones we remember the most. That could mean the atmosphere, what was at stake for the program and any memorable plays that happened throughout the course of the game.
9. Duxbury 46, Gloucester 26, 2008 Division 2A Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium
The second of four straight Super Bowl appearances under coach Paul Ingram from 2007-10, this was Gloucester’s lone postseason loss in that stretch. Don’t let the final score and the fact that this was the program’s most lopsided Super Bowl defeat fool you, this game was competitive from start to finish as the Fishermen had the ball multiple times in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead before Duxbury pulled away late.
After Duxbury took a 7-0 lead on its first offensive play of the game, Gloucester responded with touchdowns from Ross Carlson and Taylor Burbine to build a 14-7 lead. But the Dragons, who may be the best team Gloucester has played in its nine Super Bowl appearances, took a 25-14 lead with 18 straight points to finish off the first half.
Gloucester hung around with an 80-yard touchdown run from Giacomo Romeo cutting the deficit to 25-20. Duxbury, however, would go on to finish strong with three straight fourth quarter touchdowns to put the game away. Even Gloucester’s most lopsided Super Bowl defeat was a great game that was decided in the final minutes, the Dragons raw talent was just too much to contend with in the end.
8. Rockland 14, Gloucester 12, 1998 Division 3 Super Bowl at Boston University’s Nickerson Field
A battle of two undefeated teams turned into an absolute slug fest and ended up being one of the most heartbreaking defeats in program history as the Bulldogs pulled off a dramatic win over one of coach Terry Silva’s most fearsome squads.
First half touchdowns from Scott Muise and Adam Orlando paced Gloucester to a 12-0 halftime lead. That lead was almost 14-0 but a full extension diving catch by Jim Unis on a two-point conversion attempt was ruled incomplete as he was not in bounds. It was a call that was so close it could have gone either way.
It was Rockland’s size that started to take over in the second half. The Bulldogs chipped away at Gloucester’s two-score lead. Down 12-6, the Bulldogs put together one final drive that ended with a touchdown with just over 20 seconds on the clock. Rockland still needed the extra point and perfectly executed a fake kick with the holder rolling out and finding a receiver in the flat for the decisive two-point conversion. This was back-and-forth, physical battle with the game being decided by the slimmest or margins in the final minute.
7. Gloucester 41, Hingham 0, 2007 Division 2A Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium
The 2007 Fishermen were one of the most memorable, and arguably the best team in program history thanks to a dominant 13-0 run and two run away wins in the postseason by a combined score of 80-0.
The Super Bowl game against Hingham, however, was not what most expect from a state title game as only one team came to play. It was a battle of unbeaten teams that looked good on paper, but the Fishermen were superior in every facet of the game making this contest a laugher by halftime and giving Ingram his first of three Super Bowl titles as head coach.
I have never seen a team more intimidated in a big game than Hingham was that frigid afternoon at Gillette and it had good reason to be as the 2007 Fishermen were a frightening team to play against. Gloucester broke out to a 35-0 lead at halftime and was able to get the junior varsity team in for the majority of the second half.
Gloucester’s dominance was on display from the jump as it started off the contest with a 34-yard run from Andrew Fulford followed by a 33-yard touchdown run from Anthony Enderle. Both Fulford and Enderle scored twice on the game with Ross Carlson running back a blocked punt for a score and Taylor Burbine scoring from 54-yards out in the shellacking.
6. Gloucester 34, Bridgewater-Raynham 13, Division 1A Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium
The game that capped off the greatest run in program history. The 2010 squad capped off a 50-2 record from 2007-10 that featured three Super Bowl titles in four appearances in the big game including back-to-back titles in 09 and 10 for the first and only time in program history.
A rematch of the 2009 game, all the pressure was on the Fishermen as it was all season as the expectations were ridiculously high for this squad. But as they did all season long, the 2010 team lived up to its expectations and turned in a high level performance under pressure in a 34-13 dismantling.
Gloucester put this one away in the first half, taking a 21-6 lead into the break on touchdown runs from Jordan Shairs and Gilbert Brown and a touchdown reception by Brandon Cusumano from quarterback Joey Avila. Gloucester added to that lead in the second half with a Cusumano touchdown run and a Mike Tomaino reception from Avila.
This game may not have a signature play or moment, it was just a stacked team getting the job done against a quality opponent the way it had time and time again throughout the 2010 season.
5. Gloucester 33, Dartmouth 8, 1995 Division 3 Super Bowl at Boston University’s Nickerson Field
Another one of Gloucester’s greatest and most memorable teams, the 1995 squad laid waste to a high quality opponent in a lopsided Super Bowl game, the second of three in Silva’s tenure as head coach.
This game was a tight, defensive game for a half with Gloucester leading only 7-0. The Fishermen, however, broke the game wide open with an immaculate second half performance that started with one of the program’s most memorable plays in its epic two-decade plus run of dominance. Jody Curcuru fielded the opening kickoff of the second half and took it 85-yards to the house for a 14-0 Gloucester lead.
Curcuru’s kickoff return was the spark Gloucester needed and the team went right back to its wingback on its ensuing offensive possession, this time calling on him to throw sweep pass to tight end Robb Benjamin for a 23-yard score and a 21-0 lead. That lead was more than enough as Dartmouth scored on its next possession but the Fishermen answered with two more touchdowns to finish up the program’s second Super Bowl championship in four years.
4. Gloucester 18, Darmouth 0, 1991 Division 3 Super Bowl at Quincy Memorial Stadium
Gloucester’s first ever Super Bowl championship and the first of three for coach Silva at a rain-soaked Quincy Memorial Stadium.
This game was a rock fight with teams trading off big hits and big defensive stops. The Fishermen set the tone on their first play with Jason Thompson scoring a 62-yard touchdown to make it 6-0, but that score would stand until halftime. Dartmouth looked to have some momentum heading into the break with a goal-to-go opportunity only to see the Gloucester defense snatch away that momentum. Seamus Donnellon and Scott Cranston combined for a huge tackle for loss on fourth and goal to keep Gloucester ahead 6-0 at the break.
The Fishermen ran with that momentum in the second half on another touchdown from Thompson and quarterback Brian Bolcome finding the end zone for an 18-0 lead. The Gloucester defense took care of the rest, totally shutting down a vaunted Dartmouth rushing attack and winning the physical battle up from to take home the program’s first Super Bowl title.
3. Gloucester 35, Foxborough 26, 2000 Division 3 Super Bowl at Boston University’s Nickerson Field
A back-and-forth classic that ended in the third Super Bowl title for Silva in his fifth appearance in the big game.
A massive Foxborough squad had the Fishermen on the ropes early, leading 19-2 with Gloucester’s only points coming on a 100-yard blocked extra point return from Brian Harnish. An Adam Orlando touchdown got them back in the game at halftime, trailing 19-9. The teams traded scores before Gloucester finished with three unanswered touchdowns. A quarterback sneak from Nolan Palazola made it 26-22 setting up the biggest play of the game.
Orlando found the end zone for the third time of the night with a pick-six to give Gloucester its first lead at 29-22. Orlando stepped in front of a throw over the middle that was hurried thanks to relentless pressure from linebacker Aaron Brennan and he took it back to the house. After a massive fourth and one stop on Foxborough’s ensuing drive, Mike Verga’s one-yard plunge capped off the 35-26 win.
It was the most back-and-forth game of Gloucester’s nine Super Bowl appearances and capped off the program’s first ever perfect season with the team finishing at 11-0.
2. Gloucester 33, Bridgewater-Raynham 13, 2009 Division 1A Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium
Gloucester’s second of three titles under Ingram was the most memorable of the Super Bowl games in that run for one reason; the weather. Heavy snow fell on the home of the New England Patriots. That was music to the ears of the Fishermen, who excelled playing the type of ground and pound, physical game a snowstorm called for while Bridgewater-Raynham was more of a finesse team.
Touchdown run from Jordan Shairs and Conor Ressel got the Fishermen started and they took momentum into halftime when quarterback Brett Cahill hit Brandon Cusumano for a passing touchdown in near blizzard conditions, a big statement for a potent offense.
Ressel, who ran for a GHS record 189 yards to go along with three touchdowns in the win, scored two more times in the second half to cap off the dominant victory.
It was Gloucester’s third straight Super Bowl appearance and second title in three years, but this squad had something to prove with several new starters in the fold after being hit hard by graduation from 2008. Those new starters and the returning starters proved to be too good for all of their opponents to handle as the Fishermen finished 13-0.
It wasn’t the most competitive game, but the conditions and the team’s ability to rise to the occasion and play its best against a good team in bad weather makes this one of the most memorable games in program history.
1. Chelmsford 21, Gloucester 14, 1987 Division 2 Super Bowl at Sullivan Stadium
It’s the most devastating loss in the history of Gloucester High School athletics and also the most memorable and infamous game in school history. It’s tough to cap off a list of great games and great performances with a game that ended in a loss for the Fishermen, but to this day, the 1987 Super Bowl is still the most talked about and most known game in school history.
It was a great game, a clash of unbeaten titans with the NEC champion Fishermen meeting the Merrimack Valley Conference Champion Lions at Sullivan Stadium, the old Foxborough Stadium. What ensued was a back-and-forth tilt that is remembered for one play, one of if not the worst calls in the history of the MIAA Super Bowl games.
Trailing 21-14, Gloucester was driving for the tie, or the win, marching inside the Lions 10-yard line. Quarterback Joe Pasquina tried a quarterback sneak that was stopped for no gain, or so the Fishermen and their fans thought. After Pasquina’s knees hit the ground, which a Gloucester Daily Times photograph and the Jumbotron at Sullivan Stadium clearly showed, he reached for the goal line and the ball was knocked away. The referees on the field ruled the play a fumble despite a vehement protest from the Gloucester coaches and players, who were pointing to the Jumbotron which showed Pasquina’s knees clearly down. The call stood and the Fishermen dropped a heart breaker in their first ever Super Bowl appearance.
The call was never forgotten in the city as the game is still referenced and was even shown on an old ESPN broadcast labeling it one of the worst calls in sports history. The blown call is also one of the reasons the 1987 team is still one of the most revered teams. The Fishermen were a juggernaut in 1987 led by the option offense and running back Steve Marshall, one of the best to every carry the ball for the Fishermen. They finished off an undefeated regular season and were a blown call and an extra point away from finishing off the program’s first ever perfect season.
It may be memorable for the wrong reasons, but the 1987 Super Bowl is by far the most talked about and most memorable Super Bowl game in GHS football history. Gloucester did not get the result it wanted, or deserved, but the locals who followed the team know that the 1987 team was one of if not the best team to strap on a Gloucester football helmet. Devastating defeat or not, the team in the game will be remembered forever.