The year 2022 was a highly successful one when it comes to high school sports on Cape Ann. Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex all fared well in the first full school year featuring the state-wide MIAA State Tournament. The three local schools combined to see one team win a state title (Manchester Essex baseball) with three others reaching state semifinals and several others reaching the quarterfinals after multiple state tournament wins.
Local teams had a lot to celebrate in 2022, and a duplicate performance in 2023 will be difficult to repeat. Here’s a look at the top teams from each of the three Cape Ann schools.
Gloucester
Boys Hockey: The Fishermen turned in their best season since 2006 in 2022 with a trip to the Division 2 Semifinals and a trio of memorable tournament games at Talbot Rink. For the first time ever, higher seeded hockey teams got to host State Tournament games through the quarterfinals. As the No. 2 seed, the Fishermen got to play in front of a sellout crowd at “The Tank” three times, all three wins, two of them in tightly contested games.
Gloucester wasn’t just good, as its 19 wins and semifinal berth show, it was one of the most entertaining teams in the area regardless of sport. Led by a historic offensive output from NEC MVP Jack Costanzo and sophomore Emerson Marshall, who combined to score 136 points on the season, the Fishermen could not be contained even by the best of defenses as team needed to score at least four times to have any shot of keeping up. This team also had the biggest impact on the city as it was the toast of the town in the month of March during its postseason run.
Field Hockey: Gloucester field hockey was back in a big way in the fall of 2022. After its first losing season in nearly a decade in 2021, the Fishermen rebounded with just two losses all year, one in the regular season and a trip to the Division 3 Quarterfinals.
The Fishermen were incredibly balanced in 2022 with star players at every layer of the field and no weaknesses for opponents to exploit. In the NEC the Fishermen proved they were one of the league’s elite with a 1-0-1 record against rival Danvers and an impressive tie against a Masconomet team that has not lost a NEC contest since entering in the fall of 2020. If you thought 2022 was a strong year, this team will lose only one starter in 2023. Get used to this team playing in, and winning, big games.
SailGHS: Gloucester Sailing had a banner year in the spring of 2022 in the form the Division 2 Mass. Bay League state crown. Gloucester had been building up to a big season in 2022 and lived up to its billing thanks to the work of skippers Olivia Hogan Lopez, A.J. Lewis and Ryan Lewis. That depth saw Gloucester become the best Division 2 program the Mass. Bay League has to offer. The squad will be moving up to Division 1 in 2023, where more challenges await.
Baseball: A model of consistency, Gloucester baseball was up to its usual antics in 2022 as one of the best teams in the NEC with multiple postseason wins. The Fishermen reached the third round of the state tournament for the third season in a row and won at least one tournament game for the fifth season in a row. Although Gloucester fell just shy of a third straight NEC crown, it made the deepest postseason run of any team in the conference, reaching the Division 3 Quarterfinals, and was the conference’s highest rated team in the MIAA state rankings.
Rockport
Boys Tennis: The boys tennis squad made Rockport’s deepest postseason run of 2022, reaching the Division 4 Quarterfinals. Their record may not have been eye-popping as they hovered around .500 in the always deep CAL, but this squad proved its worth when everything was on the line in the State Tournament. The Vikings pulled off a pair of dramatic wins over Sutton and Hopedale by matching 3-2 scores, showing off their depth and versatility to reach the third round of the tournament. The Vikings were a young squad too and look to be reloaded in 2023 with a lot of familiar faces back in the fold including No. 1 singles player Ed Merz.
Girls Tennis: Rockport tennis made a name for itself in a big way in 2022 as the girls also made an impressive postseason run, winning two Division 4 State Tournament matches en route to a spot in the Round of 16. Depth and versatility was the key for the Rockport girls. Like the boys, their record was no astonishing but a difficult regular season schedule paid dividends in the postseason. When Rockport was playing against fellow Division 4 opponents, it was a formidable foe that is capable of winning in different ways.
Boys Soccer: The Vikings reached the tournament last fall and won a Preliminary Round matchup in their first postseason trip since 2019. A standout back line, led by seniors Mike Nocella and Michael Murphy, and timely scoring, led by Ed Merz, helped Rockport survive the gauntlet of the Cape Ann League and reach the Division 5 State Tournament.
Rockport’s balance of elite defense and strong play in the midfield made it a tough matchup for any foe in the league.
Softball: In a deep Cape Ann League the Vikings were able to finish with a 10-10 record and earn a state tournament berth. Rockport was led by an All League pitcher in Kelsea Anderson and a strong batting lineup that could hit one through nine. Rockport dropped its postseason opener but the fact that it was able to get through the larger schools in the CAL and earn the automatic bid into the postseason is impressive in its own right. With its pitching and offense, the Vikings provided matchup problems for just about every team they faced.
Manchester Essex
Baseball: The Division 4 State champs pulled off an incredible run to the program’s second state title in three seasons. Manchester Essex broke the mold this season. Teams with little pitching depth rarely go deep in the postseason, but Manchester Essex was able to do it thanks to its intangibles and versatility. Vaughn O’Leary was a bona fide ace on the mound. When he wasn’t pitching the Hornets relied on a feisty offense that excelled in making contact and running the bases. Putting pressure on the defense regularly was a winning formula, combine that with the ability to come through in the clutch and you have another state title for head coach B.J. Weed.
Girls Lacrosse: The Hornets reached the Division 4 State Finals in 2022, falling to a loaded Dover-Sherborn squad in a highly competitive game. On the way there, Manchester Essex proved to be elite in every facet of the game and could beat teams playing many different styles. The Hornets had the athleticism to run with the fastest of teams and score in bunches when needed. The defense and goaltending were elite and made sure the opponent had to earn every goal. This is another team to watch in 2023 with four All League players returning to the roster.
Field Hockey: Manchester Essex reached its first field hockey state final since 1995 this fall, running through a tough Division 4 bracket before running into the undefeated two-time state champ Uxbridge in the finals. The Hornets were an offensive juggernaut again and this season had the stellar defense to go with it, which led to the deep postseason run. Manchester Essex could control games with smothering possession and earned a trip to the state final with one of more clutch performances you will see, tying up Cohasset with eight seconds left before winning in a shootout.
Boys Basketball: The Hornets reached the Division 4 Quarterfinals last winter behind a smothering defense and multiple scoring options. Manchester Essex could win in the half court and win by pushing the tempo, which left opponents scrambling for ways to slow the team down. With elite defense at every position and the ability to score both in the lane and on the perimeter, Manchester Essex won a pair of state tournament games and nearly captured a third before falling in a tight game to Wahconah after a three-hour trip to Western Mass. in the Quarters. The 2023 team has picked up right where it left off in 2022, sporting a 4-0 record with four returning starters from last year.