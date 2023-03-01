For the third straight postseason, the Gloucester boys hockey team has advanced past its opening round game.
The 12th-seeded Fishermen rolled past No. 21 Oliver Ames on Wednesday night at Talbot Rink with six unanswered goals and a hat trick from Colby Jewell en route to a 6-1 win.
“This was a great all around effort tonight,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “I thought we wore them down with our depth and our speed. Everyone chipped in tonight and we kept up the intensity and the focus the whole way through.”
Gloucester actually found itself down 1-0 early in the first period on a Patrick Deloughrey power play goal, but the rest of the night belonged to the home team.
The Fishermen tied it up with 3:17 to go in the first with a spark from Jackson Hakes. The junior winger has split time between the varsity and junior varsity squads this season and he made the most of his ice time on Wednesday with great net front presence after a strong shift, jamming home the puck in a crowd in front of the Oliver Ames crease to make it 1-1, where it stood after one.
“Jackson has made the most of his chances and that’s two games in a row he’s scored a big goal for us with his hustle,” Geary said. “That’s what it’s all about, a player who has made the best of his opportunity and scored a big goal in the tournament to get us going.”
The Fishermen (13-7-1) took control with a pair of power play goals in the second. Jewell scored what turned out to be the game winner in the middle of the second frame on a wrist shot from the right dot off a pass from Joseph Orlando. Five minutes later James Sanfilippo gave the Fishermen an insurance goal heading into the third, creeping in from the left post and scoring on a pass from Brett Cunningham at the left dot to make it 3-1.
With the game still hanging in the balance, Gloucester left no doubts in the third, its best period of the night. Jewell scored from the slot at 5:11 of the final frame off a Cunningham face-off win to make it 4-1. Five minutes later Cade Cooper put home a feed from Charlie Terelak on the rush to extend the advantage to 5-1. Jewell capped off the scoring and completed the hat trick with a short handed goal after Drew White (2 assists) sprung him loose on a breakaway to make it 6-1.
“We made good decisions with the puck tonight and we really moved quickly out of our end and through the neutral zone,” Geary said. “Plus our offensive horses really came through tonight. We took care of the puck when we were ahead and we finished when we got the chances.”
Junior Riley De Haan picked up the win in net with 23 saves on the night, his biggest sequence came early in the third when he made two tough stops on an Oliver Ames power play in a two-goal game.
Gloucester now turns its attention to the Round of 16, where it will hit the road to play No. 5 Silver Lake (15-7-1) at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke. Date and time are still TBA.
Division 2 Round of 32 No. 12 Gloucester 6, No. 21 Oliver Ames 1at Dorothy Talbot Rink, Gloucester
1st Period: OA, Patrick Deloughrey (Sean Kearns) ppg, 3:45; G, Jackson Hakes (Drew White) 11:43.
2nd Period: G, Colby Jewell (Joseph Orlando, Brady Salah) ppg, 7:58; G, James Sanfilippo (Brett Cunningham, Derek Ellms) ppg, 13:03.
3rd Period: G, Jewell (Cunningham) 5:11; G, Cade Cooper (Charlie Terelak, Orlando) 10:51; G, Jewell (Drew White, Sanfilippo) shg, 12:28.
Saves: OA, Brendan Burke 23; G, Riley De Haan 23.
Records: OA, 10-10-1; G, 13-7-1.