The Gloucester boys tennis team is only two matches into the 2022 season, but the team already has a pair of eye opening wins.
After beating Masco for the first time in program history in their opener, the Fishermen followed it up with another impressive win at home on Monday, a 4-1 win over Medford. the win avenges Gloucester’s Division 2 North State Tournament loss to the Mustangs a season ago.
“Another solidwin against a team we’ve never beaten before,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said.
The deciding points came from No. 2 and No. 3 singles with Gloucester’s Anders Littman and Luke McElhenny picking up the wins.
Littman won his match at the No. 2 spot, 6-4, 6-4, with McElhenny taking a 6-3, 6-4 win at the No. 3 spot. Both players found themselves tied 4-4 in the second set but stuck to their game plans to score the final two points of their respective matches.
“Luke has been our breakout player this year so far with another clutch win,” Geary said. “Anders continues to be rock solid at the No. 2 spot.”
Gloucester also swept the doubles matches. Cameron Widtfeldt and Drew White cruised to a 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 1. The No. 2 tandem of Noah Willett and Cole Ciolino also won in dominant fashion, 6-0, 6-2. Andry Payano Sosa competed well at No. 1 singles, falling in straight sets.
The Fishermen return to action on Wednesday at Masconomet (4 p.m.)