It is a yearly tradition spanning more than six decades. On Saturday local youth baseball and softball players took part in the annual Gloucester Little League Parade.
Local baseball teams of all ages staring with tee ball all the way to Little League (ages 9-12) participated in Saturday’s parade along with teams from the Gloucester Youth Softball League, who participated in the parade for the first time.
At the conclusion of the parade teams took part in an Opening Day ceremony at Boudreau Field with former longtime Gloucester Little League coach Lisa Olson and long time Gloucester Little League board members Rosa Goulart and Jenn Johnson throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
The Gloucester Little League season got underway earlier this month and will conclude in the summer months.