The Gloucester field hockey team needed to make a bit of an adjustment after one quarter of play on Sunday against Wilmington in the Division 3 Round of 32.
The No. 30 Wildcats came out with a solid defensive game plan, double-teaming Gloucester’s high-powered group of forwards. It didn’t take long, however, for the Fishermen to figure things out. The No. 3 seed started to work through their midfield and earned a high volume of corner chances, which led to a 4-1 win at Newell Stadium in a game they dominated from start to finish.
“Once we figured out what (Wilmington) was doing and adjusted, we really peppered them with shots and corners,” said Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove, whose team moves to 15-1-3 on the year. “Our midfield is lights out and we were playing the ball back through them to generate our chances. We had some great goals tonight.”
With the win, the Fishermen now advance to the Round of 16 against No. 14 Medfield (9-8-2). The two teams will meet on Wednesday at Newell Stadium (5:30 p.m.) with a trip to the Division 3 Quarterfinals on the line.
It was Gloucester’s night from start to finish as they turned in a 13-1 edge in shots on goal and a 21-2 advantage in corner chances. The Fishermen shut down Wilmington (6-13-1) with a dominant performance in the midfield as the trio of Aria Caputo, Ella Costa and Ari Scola along with defensive midfielders Bella Goulart, Isabella Forbes and Lexi Carollo kept the ball out of harm’s way as Wilmington did not penetrate Gloucester’s circle until late in the third quarter.
After a scoreless first, Gloucester got on the board with just under 10 minutes to go in the half on a perfectly executed corner chance. Ella Costa started the chance and dished to Abby Lowthers on the left wing, Lowthers then passed right back to Costa, who fired a centering pass to an open Scola in the middle of the circle. Scola would score on the wrist shot for a 1-0 Gloucester lead, where it would stand at the half.
“That was such a beautiful goal,” Riley Gove said. “They made that adjustment and set that up on their own. They have such a great feel for those plays and moved the ball well to get a quality shot.”
The Fishermen doubled up their lead late in the third when Lily Pregent got open on a nice passing sequence off a corner chance, putting home a pass from Scola in the center of the circle for a 2-0 edge.
Wilmington played itself back into the game two minutes later as Carina O’Donell found the net on the team’s lone shot of the game making it a one-goal game at 2-1 heading into the fourth. But the Fishermen would not allow another scoring chance and scored twice more in the fourth to pull away for the win.
Ella Costa scored both goals in the final frame with Scola and Lowthers notching assists.
“It was great to come out and play a full four quarter effort in the tournament,” said Riley Gove, whose team picked up its first postseason win since 2019. “After going one-and-done last year the girls were champing at the bit to win this one. It was great to see a full team effort for a full 60 minutes.”