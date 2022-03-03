The First Round of the Division 2 State Tournament was no trap game for the Gloucester hockey team.
The second-seeded Fishermen had an obvious edge in raw talent over the visiting No. 31 seed, Haverhill, in Thursday’s game and that talent won out in an 8-1 shellacking at Talbot Rink.
“Solid round one victory, hopefully one of five that we get to play,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “I thought our speed was evident from the drop of the puck and I was happy with our puck movement, especially cycling the puck down low.”
With the win, Gloucester advances to the Round of 16 against No. 15 Marblehead, 5-3 winners over No. 18 Whitman-Hanson in Thursday’s First Round tilt. Gloucester will host Marblehead on Monday at 6 p.m. at Talbot Rink.
The heavily favored Fishermen faced a little bit of adversity right off the bat in the first ever State Tournament game at Talbot Rink. Although Gloucester did not get off to a slow start, generating pressure on the first shift, Haverhill found the scoreboard first as Jack Costa scored on a rebound off of a Nick Terilli shot to give the No. 31 seed the lead just 2:17 into the contest.
The goal, however, did not have an affect on Gloucester’s play.
“There was no negative reaction after falling behind,” Geary said. “You can’t get too high when you’re ahead and can’t get too low when something doesn’t go your way. I thought we did a good job with our composure all night. We faced a little adversity early but we played well enough that we didn’t face it for very long and we kept our head when things got a little chippy.”
The Fishermen went on to dominate all facets of the game from there, scoring eight unanswered to finish off the night including a hat trick from both Jack Costanzo and Emerson Marshall.
It was Brett Cunningham that put Gloucester on the board less than two minutes after falling behind as he put home a centering pass from Emerson Marshall after a face-off win to make it 1-1.
Two-and-a-half minutes later, Gloucester took the lead for good as Jack Costanzo put home a pass from Colby Jewell after a nice passing sequence to make it 2-1. That ended up being the game-winning-goal, but Gloucester found the back of the net two more times in the frame.
Marshall made it 3-1 on a deflection from a Joseph Orlando shot. Dan O’Leary made it 4-1 after one as he one-timed a shot from the left dot off of a Marshall pass from the right dot to send the Fishermen into the first intermission with a commanding lead.
Geary was quick to credit his team’s puck movement, most notably his top four scorers in Marshall, Costanzo, Cunningham and Jewell, who all had at least two assists on the night.
“Those four guys are so strong on the puck and they all have elite hands,” Geary said. “They create a lot of space with the way they can control the puck and all four of them had great set-ups that led to goals.”
The Fishermen continued to add to the lead in the third as Marshall got his second of the night just 34 seconds into the middle frame to make it 5-1. Costanzo then added two more goals to complete the hat trick, one coming while skating 4-on-4 to make it 6-1 and the other on a 5-on-3 power play to give Gloucester a 7-1 lead after two.
Marshall capped the scoring with 10:10 to play on a breakaway just after a Gloucester penalty expired to make it 8-1.
With the win, Gloucester now turns its focus to Marblehead, a team it will be meeting for the fourth time this season. The Fishermen won the first three matchups by a combined score of 20-6, but each game was more competitive than the last.
“We expect a really tough battle,” Geary said. “Marblehead is a really tenacious team and now we have to beat them a fourth in one season to advance further. It’s going to be one heck of a game and we will be ready to play a full 45 minutes.”
Division 2 First Round
No. 2 Gloucester 8, No. 31 Haverhill 1 at Talbot Rink Rink, Gloucester
Haverhill 1 0 0 - 1
Gloucester 4 3 1 - 8
1st Period: H, Jack Costa (Nick Terilli) 2:17; G, Brett Cunningham (Emerson Marshall) 4:12; G, Jack Costanzo (Colby Jewell) 6:52; G, Marshall (Joseph Orlando) 9:41; G, Dan O’Leary (Marshall, Nick White) 12:33.
2nd Period: G, Marshall (Orlando, Chris LoJacono) :34; G, Costanzo (Cunningham) 10:31; G, Costanzo (Cunningham, Jewell) ppg, 12:16.
3rd Period: G, Marshall (Costanzo) 4:50.
Saves: H, Cal Pruitt 18, Dylan Soucy 13; G, Nick Tarantino 13, Riley De Haan 8.
Records: H, 10-10-1; G, 17-4