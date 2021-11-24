MANCHESTER ESSEX (7-2) VS GEORGETOWN (3-6)
When: Thursday (10 a.m.)
Where: Hyland Field, Manchester
All-time Thanksgiving series: Manchester Essex leads the Thanksgiving Day series, which began in 1990, 17-13.
Manchester Essex Points For/Points Against: 311 PF, 134 PA.
Georgetown Points For/Points Against: 241 PF, 262 PA.
Manchester Essex’s top players: A.J. Pallazola, Sr., WR/DB (44 rec., 715 yards, 10 TD; 13 car. 128 yards, 2TD; 3 KO return TD; punt return TD; interception return TD); Brennan Twombly, Jr., QB/DB (85-for-153, 1,257 yards, 19 TD; 42 car., 237 yards, 2TD); Jesse Oliver, JR., WB/DB (357 yards of offense, 4 TD); Henry Otterbein, Jr., WB/DB (291 yards of offense, 5 TD); Camren Hubbard, Jr., WB (287 yards of offense, 4 TD); Luke Smith, RB/LB (41 car., 256 yards, TD); Sam MacDowell, Sr., OL/DL; Ben Hurd, Jr., OG/DE; Troy Flood, Soph., OG/DE.
Georgetown’s top players: Anthony Plumb, Sr., QB (161-for-255, 2,700 yards, 26 TD; 26 car., 149 yards, 3 TD); Jack Lucido, Sr., WR/LB (76 rec., 1,363 yards, 11 TD); Chris Guyer, SR., RB/LB (503 yards of offense, 5 TD); Colin Martin, Sr., WR (13 rec., 367 yards, 6 TD); Grant Mosessian, Jr., WR (24 rec., 340 yard, 3 TD).
Manchester Essex’s keys to victory: The Hornets have scored on every team they faced this year but have allowed more points in the last two weeks than they did in the first seven weeks of the season. If the Manchester Essex defense can keep the high-powered Royals passing game at bay by containing quarterback Anthony Plumb and receiver Jack Lucido, they will be on their way to their first ever four-game Thanksgiving Day win streak over Georgetown.
Georgetown keys to victory: The Royals defense will be under a lot of pressure to slow down the Hornets offense and to keep up they are probably going to need to create multiple turnovers. Manchester Essex’s biggest flaw this season has been turning the ball over. If Georgetown can win the turnover battle it will be right in the game with a chance to pull off the upset.
Potential Unsung Heroes: For Manchester Essex, defensive lineman Ben Hurd has been a force all season long on both lines, particularly at his defensive end spot. The junior spends a lot of time in the opposing backfield and his role of getting after the quarterback and containing the edge will be a big one on Thursday morning. For Georgetown, receiver Colin Martin is a big play threat out of the passing game that will need to make some plays as Manchester Essex will surely be keying in on leading receiver Jack Lucido.
Manchester Essex seniors: Owen Bappe, RB/S; Colby Doane, OL/LB; Zachary MacDonals, OL/DL; Sam MacDowell, OL/DL; A.J. Pallazola, WR/CB; Luke Smith, RB/LB; T.J. Rogers, OL/DL.
Georgetown seniors: Dylan Angelopolus, WR/S; D.J. Dionne, OT/LB; Nate Giguere, WR/DB; Tyler Girouard, OG/DL; Chris Guyer, RB/LB; Jack Lucido, WR/CB; Colin Martin, WR/CB; Anthony Plumb, QB/DB.
Projected starting lineups
Manchester Essex OFFENSE
No.;Name;Yr.;Pos.
44;A.J. Pallazola;Sr.;WR
57;Troy Flood;Soph;OT
55;Ben Hurd;Jr.;G
65;Sam MacDowell;Sr.;C
67;T.J. Rogers;Sr.;G
54;Edward Chareas;Soph.;T
2; Danny Wood;Jr.; TE
3; Jesse Oliver; JR;WB
23;Camren Hubbard;Jr.;WB
32;Luke Smith;Sr.;RB
11;Brennan Twombly,Jr.;QB.
Manchester Essex DEFENSE
No.;Name;Yr.;Pos.
55;Ben Hurd;Jr.;DE
65;Sam MacDowell;Sr.;DT
54;Edward Chareas;Soph;DE
4;Henry Otterbein;Jr.;LB
32;Luke Smith;Sr.;LB
2;Danny Wood;Sr.;LB
23;Camren Hubbard;Sr.;LB
8;Henry Thurlow;Soph.;CB
11;Brennan Twombly;Jr;S
3;Jesse Oliver;Jr.;S
44;A.J. Pallazola;Sr.;CB
Georgetown OFFENSE
No.;Name;Yr.;Pos.
48;Jack Lucido;Sr.;WR
52;Tim Dean;Soph.;OT
56;Tyler Kyle;Soph.;OG
55;Tyler Girouard;Sr.;C
69;Finn Harrell;Fresh.;OG
44;D.J. Dionne;Sr.; OT
16;Colin Martin;Sr.;WR
33;Chris Guyer;Sr.;WR
5;Manny Gasca;Jr.;RB
10;Anthony Plumb;Sr.;QB
Georgetown DEFENSE
No.;Name;Yr.;Pos.
1;Jake Thompson;Jr.;DE
52;Tim Dean;Soph.;DT
56;Tyler Kyle;Soph.; DT
21;Ryan Burzynski;Soph;DE
5;Manny Gasca;Soph.;LB
44;D.J. Dionne;Sr.;LB
33;Chris Guyer;Sr.;LB
48;Jack Lucido;Sr.;CB
2;Nate Giguere;Sr;S
20;Thomas Cahill;Jr;S
26;Jason Noble;Fresh.;CB