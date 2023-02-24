The 2022-23 winter high school sports season has officially concluded, and only the best of the best remain with the MIAA state basketball and hockey tournaments set to begin next week.
On Friday the final MIAA power rankings will be released, with tournament pairings coming out on Saturday. Five Cape Ann basketball and hockey teams have survived the gauntlet of the regular season and will be competing for a state championship over the next few weeks. Here’s a look at what each team brings to the table once the playoffs roll around.
LEGITIMATE CONTENDER: MANCHESTER ESSEX BOYS BASKETBALL
The Cape Ann League champion Hornets have everything a team needs to win in the month of March: talent, experience and a well-balanced roster that can win in a myriad of different ways.
Want to play up-tempo? Manchester Essex will run you off the court. Want to slow it down and turn it into a halfcourt grind? The Hornets are more than happy to win that type of game, too — and they’re good at it.
Hornets’ superstar Cade Furse is one of the top scorers in all of Division 4 and has plenty of players to complement him offensively, most notably forward Brennan Twombly.
They look to be headed towards a Top 8 seed at worst, which will mean two home games at Manchester Essex High School, which has a great atmosphere and will be tough on any opponent that comes in, especially a lower seeded team. The Hornets are also battle-tested against some of the fellow Division 4 contenders.
This team looks like it’s poised for a deep tournament run.
CAN BEAT ANY TEAM ON ANY GIVEN NIGHT: GLOUCESTER BOYS HOCKEY
The Fishermen started the 2022-23 season off slowly for its first 6-7 contests, but since then have turned into a stellar team that has proven their worth by beating good teams.
Gloucester is built for this time of year as it rolls three lines and three pairings of defensemen while its two goalies, juniors Riley De Haan and Nick Tarantino, are talented enough to steal a game if needed.
Tuesday’s power rankings saw the Fishermen ranked No. 12 in Division 2, meaning they’d host an opening round game before hitting the road for a potential second round contest. (Wednesday’s overtime loss to Lynnfield, the No. 2 ranked team in Division 3, shouldn’t hurt their own playoff standing).
Gloucester will probably draw a fairly evenly matched team right off the bat, but head coach Derek Geary’s team plays well in all three areas of the ice. A standout top line in Colby Jewell, Brett Cunningham and Nick White, along with a slew of defensemen that can play well in both their own zone and the opponent’s end led by Joseph Orlando and Chris LoJacono, making things difficult for foes.
The games figure to be tightly contested, as they always are in the state hockey tournament. But Gloucester has proven it can hang with anyone and is capable of beating any team in Division 2 on a given night. It’s going to be tough right away, but the Fishermen are capable of going deep again this winter.
DARK HORSE TEAMS: GLOUCESTER BOYS BASKETBALL AND MANCHESTER ESSEX GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Gloucester boys and Manchester Essex girls will both be middling seeds in the state tournament, but both are battle-tested and are very good when playing at their best.
The Fishermen are right at the .500 mark heading into the state playoffs, and while they have been up and down at times they’ve also played a tough schedule and taken on all comers, including some excellent teams in the regular season. Running the offense through big man Nate Montagnino, Gloucester’s identity is a tough, half-court team that can be physical despite its lack of size.
The keys to victory for the Fishermen are complementary scoring and turnovers. If Gloucester can deliver a 1-2 punch to go along with Montagnino — Brady Sullivan and Adam Borowick can both be that guy — and limit its turnovers, the Fishermen will be a really tough out.
The Manchester Essex girls, on the other hand, are a nightmare to match up with given the fact that they can spread the ball out between as many as nine or 10 different players. While they don’t have a true elite scorer, the Hornets play such a great brand of team ball that they expertly ride the hot hand and have impeccable shot selection.
As a middling seed, the Hornets will be seeing evenly matched opponents right away. But given the fact that they’re so tough to game plan for, they have the ability to give any team trouble.
DANGEROUS UNDERDOG: ROCKPORT BOYS HOCKEY
At 7-12-1, the Vikings figure to be one of the bottom three or four seeds in the Division 4 field. That makes them an underdog —, but a live underdog.
Rockport has two lines that can put the puck in the net with regularity, led by the duo of Dougie Pratt and Quinn Brady, along with four defensemen that can play a two-way game — Mike Nocella, Nick Nocella, Mike DeOreo and Finn Lawler. The Vikings also a goalie, Jack Crompton, that can stand on his had at any given time.
Coach Kyle Nelson’s team will have to go on the road right away and face one of the division’s elite teams in the very first round. But this team has proven that it can beat elite teams when it puts it all together — case in point, its midseason victory over Commonwealth Athletic Conference co-champion Shawsheen. The road will be tough, but the Vikings are a club that has the ability to put a top seed on upset alert.