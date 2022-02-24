The regular season is officially over and six teams on Cape Ann have survived to earn a spot in the hockey and basketball state tournaments.
After two-and-a-half months of regular season action, six hockey and basketball teams still remain to fight for a state title in the inaugural state-wide winter tournament. Like the fall, the winter tournaments will have teams seeded by power rating, not win-loss record. There will also be no sectional tournaments, meaning local teams could play a squad from anywhere in the state right away and could also meet a rival in later rounds, which was impossible under the previous system.
Here’s a look at where each team stands heading into the postseason, brackets for both sports will be released this weekend.
GLOUCESTER BOYS HOCKEY (16-4, Division 2): The Fishermen are in a great spot in the Division 2 bracket, currently ranked No. 2 behind only Tewksbury with No. 3 Canton and No. 4 Masconomet breathing down their necks. The good news for Gloucester is that it looks like it will finish well within the top four in the Division. A top-four seed is super important in this state-wide tournament format as the top four seeds will play home games for the first three rounds before the tournament moves to neutral sites in the state semifinals. That means Gloucester will be hosting a postseason game at the Talbot Rink for the first time in program history, a big advantage that becomes even greater as each round passes. The Fishermen look like a real contender in Division 2, and the road to the State Semifinals will most likely go through The Tank.
MANCHESTER ESSEX BOYS BASKETBALL (16-4, Division 4): The Hornets rolled to the state tournament by winning a share of the CAL Baker crown in the regular season for the second time in three years. The power ratings, however, have not been too kind to Manchester Essex. The Hornets are currently ranked No. 12 in Division 4 but have since dropped a game to Saugus on Monday, which will probably drop them a bit in the rankings. The team, however, is still in a good spot to host a first round tournament game as it is highly unlikely a tight loss to a higher division team will move them out of the top 16. That means an opening round game should be played at MERHS, but if the Hornets advance they will have to hit the road the rest of the way barring a major upset.
ROCKPORT GIRLS BASKETBALL (10-10, Division 5): The Lady Vikings are in an interesting spot as they put together the .500 record required to reach the postseason, but are ranked well outside the top 32 in the Division at No. 52. That means Rockport will have to hit the road in the Preliminary Round. Rockport is one of 17 teams currently ranked outside the top 32 in Division 5 with a .500 record or better, meaning it will be a crowded bracket with close to 50 teams competing. The Vikings will most likely get an evenly matched opponent in the prelims, but they still face a steep uphill climb with no home game to fall back on.
ROCKPORT BOYS HOCKEY (8-12, Division 4): The Vikings were ranked near the bottom of the Division 4 rankings at No. 26. Since the latest rankings came out, however, Rockport has split a pair of games, which should help its standing albeit slightly. Rockport’s opening round opponent could go either way at the moment. At No. 26, the Vikings have an outside shot at hosting a preliminary round game as there are four teams with a winning record ranked outside the top 32 and two others that could still reach that mark. If Rockport does not host a prelim, however, it will have to travel to one of the powerhouse seeds in the Division right away, and the top of the Division 4 bracket looks really strong. The good news for the Vikings is that they have played good teams in higher divisions and have been very competitive against those squads, they will be a tough out no matter who the opponent is.
GLOUCESTER BOYS BASKETBALL (7-13, Division 3): The Gloucester boys are another team in a unique spot in the new rankings system. Gloucester finished the regular season with a below .500 record and would not have qualified under the old system. But in the current system, Gloucester is ranked No. 26 in Division 3 and split a pair of IAABO Holiday Tournament games since. Monday’s win over Bishop Fenwick really solidified their spot in the top 32, and the Fishermen could see a home game in the prelims. There are currently 13 teams in the division with winning records outside the top 32. Gloucester could host one of those teams or hit the road against a seed in the teens for the first round.
MANCHESTER ESSEX GIRLS BASKETBALL (5-15, Division 4): The Lady Hornets struggled during the regular season with their worst record in over a decade, but their difficult league schedule has them ranked No. 29 in the Division currently and in line to host the prelims. Six teams in the Division have winning records while ranked outside the top 32 meaning one of them will be visiting MERHS next week. No matter the record, the Hornets are battle tested and will be a tough out in the postseason as they’ve already cut their teeth against elite Division 2 and Division 3 programs in the regular season.