Essex Tech brought a serious height advantage over Rockport to the Rowell Gymnasium on Tuesday night. The Hawks had the four tallest players on the floor Tuesday night and used that length to their advantage.
The visiting Hawks were all over the Vikings defensively from the opening tip, holding them to just four field goals made on the night in a 47-15 victory.
“We just couldn’t match up with their size,” Rockport head coach Mike Wilson said. “And it wasn’t just on rebounds it was driving to the basket too. They forced everything outside from us.”
The Hawks were led by center Bryanna Grant’s play in the middle as she had a team-high 13 points to go along with 11 rebounds. Essex Tech held a sizable 36-24 edge in rebounds on the game.
Trailing 10-3 after one, Rockport scored the first five points of the second quarter to cut the deficit to 10-8 and had a little momentum on their side. The run, however, was short lived as Essex Tech immediately responded by scoring the game’s next 19 points to build a 29-8 edge late in the frame, which eventually turned into a 31-10 lead at halftime.
The Hawks continued to stifle the Rockport offense in the second half, allowing just five points, including one in the fourth quarter.
Kylie Schrock led the Vikings offense with 13 of the team’s 15 points and all four field goals made to go along with nine rebounds.
“They ran a box-and-one on Kylie all night and we just weren’t experienced enough to create shots against that kind of length and defense,” Wilson said. “That’s something we need to develop as the season goes on.”
Rockport falls to 4-2 with the loss and is back at it on Saturday when Whittier Tech is schedule to visit Rockport High School (1 p.m.).