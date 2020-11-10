Tanking wasn't an option for Pats

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- It was all over national social media on Monday night: "Bad football."
New England Patriots fans, particularly after the New York Jets offense went 75 yards in 41 seconds for a 10-point lead at the half.
It was one of those "Tank for Trevor" games you'll be hearing about, as in the hopeful NFL franchise that will get the next franchise quarterback with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.
Even Bill Belichick appeared complicit with not much innovation or taking chances.
But then the second half happened.
Then Cam Newton happened. Jakobi Meyers happened. J.C. Jackson happened. Rex Burkhead happened. David Andrews and Joe Thuney happened. And Nick Folk, with the clock expiring, happened.
And the Patriots, like it or not, weren't tanking anything. In fact, they emulated so may Patriots teams the last two decades.
This strange Patriots season took another strange turn.
Was the second half a true barometer or was the real issue the same old Jets.
Newton looked like a franchise quarterback, bringing the Patriots back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and, more importantly, closing it out.
He got rid of the ball before hits came. He didn't really force anything. And he was accurate.
He wasn't alone, with Meyers having a career day emulating Juilian Edleman -- 12 receptions and 169 yards -- including the final reception before Folk finished it from 51 yards out.
Jackson was on an island allowing two touchdowns before coming up big with that fourth quarter interception off a Joe Flacco bomb. Burkhead relieved an injured Damien Harris with 10 second half rushes for 43 yards and a rock 'em-sock 'em 1-yard touchdown run to get the Patriots back in it.
The offensive line, headlined by Andrews and Thuney, helped churn out 159 yards rushing and zero recorded sacks of Newton.
But it starts and ends with Newton. His leadership and command were evident when it mattered most.
The Patriots looked like a pretty good team last night in the second half. They looked like a team that could make next Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens interesting.
Better yet, they looked like a franchise that is focused on the Ravens instead of a college quarterback.
