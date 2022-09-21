Wednesday’s Northeastern Conference crossover boys soccer game between Gloucester and Peabody showcased two teams with clashing styles.
The Fishermen are a team that finds its success through counter-attacks and physicality, while the Tanners play a more possession based style and rely on their skill.
In a hard fought, well-played contest, it was Peabody’s possession game that won out in the end as an early second half goal was the lone goal of the game in a 1-0 win at Newell Stadium.
“We tried out best at our game and they tried their best at theirs, it was a tight game,” said Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto, whose team was hit with its first loss of the season and is now 6-1. “We knew they would be very good possessing the ball and we had an answer for it. But they had an answer for what we were trying to do too and they capitalized on their chance. It was a good game between two good teams and I’m happy with the way we played against a Division 1 team.”
Peabody (5-1-1) head coach Stan McKeen was quick to credit his team’s ability to control the tempo.
“I thought we controlled the game a little more and our skill got us the one goal we needed,” he said. “Gloucester is a tough team to play against, very physical and smart with the ball.”
It was a defensive battle between two of the NEC’s top teams with room to shoot and pass being tough to come by thanks to stellar play in the midfield and in the back from both squads. The Tanners finally broke the scoreless tie in the 53rd minute after Bruno Correia got some room on the right wing, catching Gloucester in an odd man situation, and he lofted a cross to Ryan Alves in the box, who buried the shot into the open net for what ended up being the game’s only goal.
“One was enough to do it and that was a nice pass and finish,” McKeen said. “Gloucester played a good defensive game but we did too and we were able to put it together on that sequence.”
Gloucester turned up the aggression in the final 20 minutes of play and had a few near misses, the best chance coming with just over five minutes to play with a hard shot from the box being turned aside by Tanners goalie Paul Drilon (seven saves), who got his feet on the shot to knock it wide of the goal.
Anthony Forte and Kyle Lobao led the Tanners on the defensive side of the field as Gloucester tried to use its end-to-end speed and quick, long passes to generate offense but could not find enough room to build quality chances consistently.
The Gloucester defense was also up to the task with Leo Vitale and Ben Watts leading the way. Sophomore goalie Stefano Numerosi also played well with nine saves on the day.
“We played a really strong defensive game against some talented strikers,” Marnoto said. “And our goalie stepped up too. It was an all around excellent game. We wanted the win or tie but playing a Division 1 team to a 1-0 game will help us in the long run.”
The Fishermen are back in action on Friday at home against Pentucket (4:30 p.m.) with the Tanners returning to the field next Wednesday at Beverly (4 p.m.).