Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow. Some sleet may mix in. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow. Some sleet may mix in. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected.