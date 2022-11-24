Danvers 28, Gloucester 0 at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Danvers (5-6) 14 0 0 14 | 28
Gloucester (4-7) 0 0 0 0 | 0
D- Aris Xerras 6 pass from Travis Voisine (kick failed)
D- Luke Metivier 5 pass from Voisine (Voisine run)
D- Owen Gasinowski 12 pass from Voisine (Luca Perez kick)
D- Gasinowski 3 run (Perez kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- D: Owen Gasinowski 32-191, Travis Voisine 9-10. G: Nick Carey 5-31, Frank DeSisto 16-30, Caleb DeCoste 2-2, Brady Sullivan 1-2, John Gucciardi 1-(-2), Cam Widtfeldt 2-(-11).
Passing- D: Voisine 11-19-136-3-0. G: Carey 4-6-13-0-0, Widtfeldt 4-6-1-0-1.
Receiving- D: Gasinowski 6-85, Mike Kasprzak 2-27, Aris Xerras 2-19, Luke Metivier 1-5. G: Gucciardi 2-22, Nick Koros 2-2, Sullivan 1-(-1), Chase Goulart 1-(-4), DeCoste 1-(-5).
Manchester Essex 36, Georgetown 0 at Georgetown High School
Manchester Essex (7-4) 6 6 12 12 |36
Georgetown (2-9) 0 0 0 0 |0
ME- Brennan Twombly 2 run (kick failed0
ME- Stephen Martin 35 run (kick failed)
ME- Camren Hubbard 4 run (run failed)
ME- Henry Otterbein 5 run (run failed)
ME- Jesse Oliver 12 run (kick failed)
ME- Ben Hurd 1 run (timed expired before PAT attempt)
Individual Statistics Rushing- ME: Stephen Martin 9-145, Jesse Oliver 5-43, Brennan Twombly 4-42, Camren Hubbard 2-13, Henry Otterbein 1-6, Ben Hurd 1-1. G: Jake Thompson 4-39, Manuel Gasca 12-22, Thomas Cahill 4-9, Charles Popielski 3-7, Fabio Encarnacion 1-0, Cole Healy 1-0.
Passing- ME: Twombly 5-9-134-0-0. G: Healy 4-5-43-0-0, Thompson 4-13-25-0-1.
Receiving: ME: Oliver 3-80, Kirk 3-42, Daniel Wood 1-12. G: Thompson 4-43, Cahill 2-15, Encarnacion 1-5, Twomey 1-5.