There is only one game remaining on the 2022 high school football schedule for Cape Ann teams, the annual Thanksgiving Day rivalry game. Gloucester and Manchester Essex enter Thursday morning’s contests in two very different spots in their respective series’.
The Fishermen have dropped a series record four-straight games and three straight Thanksgiving Day games to rival Danvers, which visits Newell Stadium for a 10 a.m. kickoff. Manchester Essex, on the other hand, has won four straight Thanksgiving Day games and five games in a row against rival Georgetown. The Hornets will be traveling to the Royals for a 10 a.m. kickoff. Both games present some intriguing matchups, here’s a look at what to expect from both contests.
GLOUCESTER (4-6) VS. DANVERS (4-6), THURSDAY AT NEWELL STADIUM (10 A.M.)
When Gloucester has the ball: This is a matchup that has not been kind to the Fishermen in recent years as they have struggled to put up points against the Falcons defense. Gloucester has scored just 20 points in its last four games against Danvers and has not scored a touchdown on Thanksgiving since 2017, its last win over the Falcons. The Fishermen scored a pair of touchdowns in the 2019 game at Newell Stadium, both via kickoff return. Gloucester last found the end zone against the Danvers defense in the “Fall 2” 2021 campaign but lost the game 42-8.
The Fishermen are a run heavy team and the Falcons big and physical front seven has been a problem for their offense in recent years. Defensive end Aris Xerras will be a player Gloucester will have to block on every play, while linebackers Logan Metivier and Jaxson Vogel are sure tacklers that also must be accounted for.
Gloucester will counter with a versatile run game out of the spread that features a heavy dose of Frank DeSisto in between the tackles and multiple runners that can make plays on the edge.
When Danvers has the ball: The Gloucester defense will be going up against a balanced, physical Falcons offense that can both run and pass. Junior Owen Gasinowski is the team’s leading receiver and rusher as he can make guys miss in the open field and pick up tough yards in between the tackles. Quarterback Travis Voisine has over 1,000 yards through the air this season with Gasinowski and Xerras as his favorite targets. Sophomore Joe Baker is also a back that Gloucester will need to keep an eye on.
Defensively, the Fishermen have been rock solid against the run this season but have had some trouble containing the pass. If Gloucester can contain Voisine and the passing game it will be in good shape. If Danvers can hit a few big throws, however, it will open up the entire offense. The Fishermen need to limit big plays, if they can do that they will be right in the game.
Outlook: This is a challenge for the Fishermen but a big chance to show how much they’ve improved since the beginning of the season. While both teams come in with a 4-6 record those records have not been created equally as the Falcons play a far more difficult schedule than the Fishermen. Gloucester is the underdog, but if it plays mistake free football and wins the turnover battle this could be a competitive game. But if Danvers controls the line of scrimmage and can hit a big play or two it will put itself in position for an unprecedented fourth straight Thanksgiving Day win.
MANCHESTER ESSEX (6-4) AT GEORGETOWN (2-8), THURSDAY AT GEORGETOWN HS (10 a.m.)
When Manchester Essex has the ball: The Hornets bring a potent offense to Thursday’s game and they are looking for a fifth straight win on Turkey Day.
The Royals will have to contend with a balanced Manchester Essex attack as the passing and run games are equally potent. On the ground, Stephen Martin and Camren Hubbard handle the duties in between the tackles with several other backs called upon to make plays on the edge. Quarterback Brennan Twombly is also a potent rushing threat meaning the Royals will not be able to key in on one particular aspect of the Hornet’s offense.
In the air Twombly is one of the most dynamic passers in the area as he has over 1,400 yards and the ability to make big plays with his arm. Declan Kirk is the team’s big play receiver on the outside with Preston Potter on the other edge while Henry Otterbein and Jesse Oliver can hurt teams on the ground and through the air.
When Georgetown has the ball: The Manchester Essex defense will be facing a run-heavy attack on Thursday as the Royals like to rely on the one-two rushing punch of Jake Thompson and Thomas Cahill. The duo has combined to score 15 touchdowns on the season. When the Royals go to the air quarterback Cole Healey has proven to be a formidable complement to the run game.
Defensively, the Hornets are stout up front led by Ben Hurd and Troy Flood so the Royals will need to be a little more balanced than usual to move the football.
Outlook: The Hornets are heavy favorites in this one and look to have a clear edge on both sides of the ball. Barring some untimely turnovers, Manchester Essex should be in good position to pick up a fifth straight Thanksgiving Day win.