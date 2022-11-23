MANCHESTER ESSEX (6-4) AT GEORGETOWN (2-8)
Thursday at Georgetown HS, Georgetown, 10 a.m.
Manchester Essex leads the series, 17-13
POINTS SCORED/ POINTS ALLOWED
Manchester Essex: 297 PF/199 PA
Georgetown: 98 PF/243 PA
MANCHESTER ESSEX’S THREE TO WATCH
• Brennan Twombly, Sr. QB/DB (1,416 yards, 18 TDs; 288 rush yards, 7 TDs)
• Declan Kirk, Sr., WR/DB (20 catches, 480 yards, 6 TDs)
• Ben Hurd, Sr., OG/DE
GEORGETOWN’S THREE TO WATCH
• Thomas Cahill, Sr., RB (459 yards rushing, 6 TDs)
• Jake Thompson, Sr., RB/WR (259 yards, 6 TDs rushing, 3 TD receptions)
• Cole Healey, Soph., QB (293 yards, 3 TDs passing)
MANCHESTER ESSEX’S POTENTIAL UNSUNG HERO
• Jesse Oliver, Sr., RB/WR/LB. Key two-way player that is as consistent as they come on both sides of the ball.
GEORGETOWN’S POTENTIAL UNSUNG HERO
• Fabio Encarnacion, Jr.;DB/RB/WR. Can make plays in the passing game and the defensive secondary.
MANCHESTER ESSEX WINS IF ...
The Hornets should be in good shape as long as they take care of the football.
GEORGETOWN WINS IF ...
They can force multiple turnovers and win a clear advantage on special teams.