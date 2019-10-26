The quest for your personal best can be all-consuming

We’re in the midst of fall marathon season, which means for a lot of runners it’s time to push for personal bests.
It’s fun to see your friends achieve new PRs (personal records), whether it’s qualifying for the Boston Marathon or just shaving a few minutes off their 5K time. But do we put too much emphasis on achieving these goals?
Running is all about self-improvement. Whether it’s to get or stay in shape, keep up with your friends or qualify for a major marathon, there are various ways runners will push themselves to run faster or longer (or both).
Running is also all about the statistics. Thanks to smart watches and other tools, runners can pore over tons of data about mile split paces, heart rate, elevation and anything else even remotely relevant to running performance. But ultimately, it comes down to PRs. Most runners can tell you what their marathon or 5K PR is, as well as describe when and how it happened in excruciating detail.
And as I’ve noted in the past, runners are notorious for sharing their accomplishments—in person, on social media and anywhere else they can. It can be a bit much sometimes, but it can also be inspirational for others.
The focus on personal bests is especially prevalent for folks trying to quality for Boston, which is still the bellwether when it comes to marathons with difficult qualifying times. Many runners, especially in this area, train all year to qualify for Boston with a time in another race. For male runners, the qualifying times range from 3 hours for ages 18-34 to 4:50 for those 80 and older. For female runners, it’s 3:30 for the 18-34 category and 5:20 for 80+.
For some runners, these times are no problem, but for most of us, a lot of work goes into trying to qualify. There are plenty of grueling miles along the way as runners gear up for fall marathons such as the Baystate Marathon in Lowell and Chicago and Philadelphia, all of which are mostly flat and offer the opportunity to run a PR and possibly qualify for Boston. But you can still put in a lot of work and still come up short; whether it’s by a second, a minute or a half hour, finishing short of your goal time can be pretty disappointing after you put in months of training.
And that single-minded determination can also lead to injury if you push too hard. Some goal times loom so large in a runner’s mind that it takes precedence over everything else. Sometimes common sense dictates that you need to rest, but that need to keep going takes over.
I’ve had friends who weren’t so much concerned with qualifying for a race as breaking a certain goal time, like 4 hours for a marathon.
It may not be an impressive achievement for an elite runner, but for mid-pack runners like me, a sub-4-hour marathon is a nice thing indeed. The first time I broke 4 hours, it was by 10 seconds at the Maine Marathon and it counted. There was no rounding up that day. That was a sub-4 and nobody could take it away from me.
And the goal may not be a time, but a race itself. It could be doing a ‘Couch to 5K’ program and going from a non-runner to a 5K finisher in a matter of months. Of course, finishing a marathon is a major achievement, so the time isn’t a concern so long as you finish. Sometimes one marathon finish is enough, just to say you were able to do it.
Even more impressive are ultrarunners, who take on races like last weekend’s Ghost Train Rail Trace Race in Milford, NH, in which runners attempt to do multiples of 15 miles (the course is 15 miles for one out-and-back): 30, 45, 60, 75, 90 or even 100 or more. These are truly hardy souls who definitely have more endurance that mere mortals like me.
Last year, 75 runners were able to do 100 miles and one did 105; the winner, Alexander Jinks, ran 100 in 13 hours and 29 minutes, more than three hours faster than the second-place finisher. Again, these are truly mind-boggling feats.
Goals are important for runners, but if you’re making yourself miserable trying to achieve a certain goal, it’s not a bad idea to reassess things. After all, there are enough things in this world to stress you out without making your recreational time stressful as well.
Starts and stops:
Halloween is right around the corner and that means costumed races in Salem. The Witch City 5K was held last Saturday and this Saturday, Oct. 26, the 10th annual Devil’s Chase 6.66-Miler is set to start at 8 a.m. in Salem Willows. The 2nd annual Creepy Clown 3.33-Miler, in which runners are encouraged to wear clown costumes, starts at 8:10. The races start at the soccer field at 129 Fort Ave., Salem. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1605 for more information.
The 5th annual Pete Frates 5K: Run, Wheel, Walk 3 for #3 is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lynch Park, 55 Ober St., Beverly. Funds from the race will go to maintain Pete’s Park, the all-inclusive park built as a tribute to Frates, who has raised money and awareness to fight ALS. Visit https://www.northshoretimingonline.com/reglive2017.aspx?eventyear_id=1646 for more information.
On the Run is a biweekly column about the North Shore running scene. Send any questions, comments, or news to jay.kumar@gmail.com..
