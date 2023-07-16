One of Cape Ann’s most unique sporting events and a summertime staple returned to the area this weekend in the annual Blackburn Challenge.
The Blackburn Challenge is one of the most well known, grueling and popular open water rowing races on the East Coast and brings in rowers from all over the country.
Rowers in several boat classes lined up at the Dun Fudgin boat ramp for a staggered start, eventually finishing at Pavilion Beach.
The appeal to the Blackburn Challenge is the difficulty of the 20-plus mile race course with circumnavigates the shore lines of Cape Ann.
Rowers hit the water in the Annisquam river having to tackle strong currents until they hit the mouth of the river and embark on the open water portion of the race, which can be extremely difficult and strenuous depending on how choppy the ocean is and how windy the conditions are.
The boats then finish with one final challenge, navigating a busy Gloucester Harbor en route to the finish line on Pavilion Beach.