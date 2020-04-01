Let's face it, the odds that a high school spring sports season will take place this year are long. But that doesn't mean the cord has to be cut already.
On Monday, the MIAA left the door open for a spring sports season, and state tournament, to take place by pushing back the end date of the spring sports season to June 27.
The start of the spring season has already been pushed back three times. Preseason workouts were originally slated to start on March 16, then were bumped back to March 30, then April 27 and now May 4, when schools are currently set to re-open, which is obviously subject to change.
I have criticized the MIAA plenty over the years, even as recently as this spring with its winter state tournament venues. But the MIAA deserves credit for the decision to at least leave a glimmer of hope that the spring season will indeed take place.
Originally, the MIAA's Tournament Management Committee recommended canceling the state tournaments if the season started after April 27. But that problem was remedied, at least at the moment, by pushing the end date back to June 27.
If schools open back up on May 4, it leaves teams a week to hold preseason workouts and will start games on May 11 with each team playing an 8-12 game schedule and the teams with winning records moving on to the state tournament.
The MIAA could have scrapped the entire thing, and nobody could have blamed it for doing so. But it was good to see the MIAA think of the student athletes in this scenario.
It has to be devastating for local athletes to be sitting at home when the spring regular season was slated to open up this week. It's tough to find motivation to stay in shape if a season is not going to happen. But at least, for the time being, there's something to look forward to.
It would be especially tough for Cape Ann teams if the spring sports season is cancelled because the spring season is collectively the most successful season in the area.
Just a year ago we saw three local squads, Gloucester softball, Manchester Essex baseball and Manchester Essex girls lacrosse, reach the state finals with the Hornets' baseball team earning the Division 4 State championship. In addition, there was another sectional finalist and a sectional semifinalist in the area, along with several other conference and league champions.
If the spring season does in fact take place, it will be an exciting one on local ball field. The three aforementioned teams are all looking to defend their sectional championships from a year ago, and all three look to be good again this spring.
Gloucester softball has a pair of all-stars returning in Maddie Machado and Ella Marshall along with several other starters from last year's Division 2 North champs. Manchester Essex baseball has a budding young pitching staff that already saw big game action while the Hornets' girls lacrosse team always seems to find a way to reload talent.
In addition, the Gloucester baseball team is also looking very strong on paper with its staff ace and three all-star players returning to the starting lineup in Zach Abbott, E.J. Field and Marcus Montagnino. The Fishermen won the NEC a year ago and could be even better this spring.
Rockport baseball and softball also look promising. Both were young squads a year ago and both teams bring back a bevy of experience including standout pitchers and talent throughout the batting order.
Let's not forget Manchester Essex girls tennis either, which always seems to be playing deep in the state tournament.
It would be a shame not to see any of these teams, and every other team on Cape Ann for that matter, in action in the coming months.
The question now is what is the point of no return? When does the season have to start in order to have a season?
There is no definitive answer to that question but I'd say the middle of May is a reasonable cutoff date. If there are two weeks of May to work with, a state tournament would probably be out of the question, but a season of some kind is very possible with six weeks to work with.
If the schools are closed through May and even into late May, however, it's tough to envision anything being salvaged in a month.
At the moment, all we can do is hope, and at least the local athletes still have some hope to hold onto.
