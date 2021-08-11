Thrust into playoff chase, new Sox reliever Davis hopes to make impact

Two weeks ago, Austin Davis was stuck in baseball nowhere.
The lefty reliever had just pitched the eighth inning of a 12-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, one that would drop his Pittsburgh Pirates to 38-64 on the year.
Davis had no reason to believe he’d sniff the playoffs, until the next day when he learned he’d been dealt to the Boston Red Sox just before the July 30 trade deadline for infielder Michael Chavis.
Just like that, the 28-year-old was right in the thick of the postseason chase.
“Obviously we haven’t been playing well but it’s been fun to be on a team that’s good, that knows it’s good, and when things aren’t going well their confidence never wavers and we know come October we’ll be ready to go,” Davis said. “That kind of energy is fun to be around.”
On a trade deadline that featured bombshell deal after bombshell deal, the Red Sox acquiring Davis barely registered on the radar. Yet Davis’ addition addressed a concerning lack of depth among lefties in Boston’s bullpen, one that became painfully apparent after fellow lefty Darwinzon Hernandez went on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain almost immediately after the deadline.
Davis has pitched in four games for Boston entering Wednesday night, allowing two earned runs over 4.1 innings for a 4.15 ERA. He boasts a fastball in the mid-90s that Red Sox manager Alex Cora says gives batters a different look, and the hope is to use Davis in key spots against lefties in the late innings, though Hernandez’s injury and other factors have forced him into other scenarios.
“We actually haven’t been able to use him the way we want to. I think only one game, it was in Tampa, after that we needed some innings in Detroit, so we used him,” Cora said. “We’re waiting for that big moment where there is a lefty there we can use him in the right spot.”
Before coming to Boston, Davis spent the better part of three years bouncing between the majors and minors. He came up through the Phillies system and reached the big leagues midway through the 2018 season. He made his first and until now only appearance at Fenway Park in a 13-inning game that summer, which the Red Sox won 2-1, and he was traded to the Pirates before the deadline in 2020.
While his timing hasn’t been good in terms of the team’s recent performance, Davis says he’s loving his time with the Red Sox and is excited to play his part. He said knowing fellow pitchers Yacksel Rios, Josh Taylor and Nick Pivetta from his time in Philadelphia has made for a smoother transition, and he also spoke glowingly about Cora and pitching coach Dave Bush.
“Bushy is just a fantastic pitching coach, in the week and a half or two weeks I’ve been here I’ve learned so much about my mechanics,” he said. “Every new pitching coach I get, the way they say things, the things they say, you end up learning a little more about yourself.”
Aside from a mid-summer stretch in 2018 where Philly led the NL East before falling out of the hunt, Davis has never been part of a playoff race. Considering the bleak two months he was looking at with a last place team, he’s excited to make the most of his good fortune, and he’s even more excited to finally experience Fenway Park as a member of the Red Sox after starting his tenure with nearly two weeks on the road.
“I’m really excited for tonight,” Davis said before Tuesday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. “It’s the coolest ballpark in baseball, so that in and of itself I’m really excited for, and to get on track and wins games and let them know we’re the Boston Red Sox.”
