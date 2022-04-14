GIRLS LACROSSE
Beverly 18, Gloucester 4: Ella Costa scored all four of the Fishermen’s goals, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to 4-3 on the season.
Ella Zindle made 16 saves in net for Gloucester and also assisted on one of Costa’s tallies. Others who earned assists were Abby Lowthers and Faith Brown.
BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 10, Gloucester 9 (OT): The Fishermen lost a heartbreaker at home after being called for an illegal stick to start the extra session, leading to the Panthers’ game-winning goal while in a man up situation.
SOFTBALL
Gloucester 12 Saugus 0: Jenna Hoofnagle was 4-for-4 and drove in three runs as the Fishermen moved to 2-3 with a mercy rule shortened win on Wednesday. Riley Thibodeau had three hits and three RBI for the winners while Natalie Aiello two hits and two RBI. On the mound Cam Carroll went five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out six for the win.
BASEBALL
Swampscott 1, Gloucester 0 (14 innings): In a marathon game Wednesday night, the Fishermen weren’t able to get their bats going. Brett Moore and Tommy Elliott were both outstanding on the mound for GHS, with Moore racking up 17 strikeouts and neither hurler allowing an earned run. Zach Oliver paced the GHS offense with two hits.