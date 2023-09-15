GOLF
Rockport 125, Manchester Essex 109: Sam Kesterson and Ty Bouchie both had 23 points to give the Vikings (2-3 Cape Ann League, 2-4 overall) a win on the links this fall. Brooks Slingluff, Jameson Colbert and Ben Sperry with 20 apiece.
For the Hornets, Jack McCavanagh and Matt DeOreo had 20 points each to lead their team.
Danvers 37, Gloucester 35: The Fishermen lost an extremely tight match against their arch rivals despite wins from Adam Conigliari, Lucas Albano and Trey Marrone.
FIELD HOCKEY
Gloucester 8, Marblehead 0: Lily Pregent recorded a hat trick to send the Fishermen (3-1) to their third straight convincing victory. Ella Costa and Abby Lowthers added two scores apiece, Anna cinelli had one, and Pregent and Costa both had one assist. Reagan Jewell needed to make just one save in net to pick up her third straight shutout in net.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pentucket 2, Manchester Essex 1: Down two goals with 10 minutes to play, the Hornets rallied and tested Pentucket’s keeper multiple times before Pippa Springler finally scored with a fantastic shot, assisted by Mechi O’Neil, with five minutes left. In addition, Grace Scarborough had a standout performance defensively for Manchester Essex at left back.
Triton 5, Rockport 2: Following an injury to starting goalie Allie George, sophomore center midfielder Gabby Lucido stepped in between the pipes and made some fantastic saves for the Vikings. Team captains Bezzie Strong and Trinity Elder had the Rockport goals, with strong games turned in up front by Ari Penazola Alli Spencer and Zoey Parker, as well as Carie Dewab, Karlee Lorden, and Elder on defense.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Manchester Essex 24, Amesbury 32: The Hornets prevailed in their season opening meet as Finn O’Hara was the overall winner in 17:12.
The Hornets’ girls lost a close meet to the Redhawks, 27-28.