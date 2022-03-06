Those wishing to attend Monday's Division 2 Second Round State Tournament hockey showdown at Talbot Rink between Gloucester and Marblehead will have to get their tickets online.
All tickets to MIAA State Tournament events in the Second Round and beyond must be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/events/571162?schoolId=MA14579. Tickets will not be available at the door, as is the MIAA policy for all State Tournament games. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students.
Monday's game will be the fourth meeting between the No. 2 Fishermen and No. 15 Headers. Gloucester won the previous three meetings.
The Fishermen punched their ticket to the Second Round with an 8-1 drubbing of No. 31 Haverhill on Thursday. Marblehead, on the other hand, held off No. 18 Whitman-Hanson, 5-3 on Thursday night.