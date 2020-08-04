Time for Bloom to start rebuilding Sox

I hate to break the news to Boston fans, but the 2020 season is “ovah” for the Red Sox. Unofficially, of course.
It was over when news broke that the team decided to shut down Eduardo Rodriguez for the season over the weekend due to the combination of COVID-19 and myocarditis (inflammation of heart).
All predictions, mine especially, having the Red Sox overachieving in this 60-game sprint and making a run at October, were based on Rodriguez duplicating 2019 (19-6 record).
ERod would win the Cy Young, Nathan Eovaldi would be legit at No. 2 and the Red Sox bats would fill in the blanks.
Instead, the 2020 Red Sox are look like they’d rather be fishing than playing baseball.
That’s understandable. When you’re down 4-0 every night, it seems, before the opposition gets through the third inning, it’s depressing.
Jackie Bradley Jr. all but admitted it on Saturday, implying we wouldn’t want to know his opinion about playing baseball right now and that the season will happen because MLB will make sure it happens.
But that Debbie Downer statement is a discussion for another bad day.
The game plan has changed for Red Sox president of baseball ops Chaim Bloom. There is no need to find a No. 3 or No. 4 starter anymore.
Red Sox fans don’t need a fake acquisition, another bat or whatever.
Bloom quietly went about his business the last seven months, probably making the team worse in the short term with an eye toward the future.
Well, the future is now.
The Red Sox should be in the trade market — as in dumping more salary and focusing on two and three years down the road instead of the short-term.
That means Andrew Benintendi, J.D. Martinez and Jackie Bradley Jr. are available.
Benintendi has two more “affordable” years in arbitration.
Martinez has two more seasons as a possible premiere designated hitter at “only” $20 million per.
And Bradley, who has looked good at the plate this early season, will be a free agent after this season and easy bet to head elsewhere, thus could help a contender dominate the outfield.
Bloom has two more players who could bring some value, including Michael Chavis, who might bring in some nice prospects and even Eovaldi, who could go to bona fide contender as a No. 2 starter and bring in a top prospect or two.
If this weekend has exhibited anything, it is that the New York Yankees are built for the long haul, with so many young players under their direction for the next two to three years.
They were missing their elite closer with Aroldis Chapman, due to the virus. And two of the their starters — catcher Gary Sanchez and outfielder Brett Gardner — struggled mightily, yet the Yankees are unfazed at 6-1 heading into last night’s series finale.
Bloom did a great job in Tampa, reportedly building the dominating pitching staff we saw last year. But the Moses couldn’t fill the delta between the Yankees and Red Sox in one or two years.
Bloom inherited a team that not only won the World Series the year before he was hired, but had some contract issues that handcuffed his mission of rebuilding. He lost his beloved manager, Alex Cora, due to his cheating in Houston in 2017.
Bloom has sat back and taken notes, assessing his team, unfortunately unable to grade out his minor leaguers. Now it’s time to act.
This is going to take some time, too, passing the Tampa Bay Rays and catching the Yankees.
It might as well start today leaving the Bronx.
Start the clock, Chaim. It’s time to do as they do on Route 1 in Foxboro.
Do your job.
And that means not only making the Red Sox relevant again after a two-year respite, but for the long haul.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.