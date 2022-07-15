BEVERLY— The District 15 Williamsport Tournament will be decided by one final game.
With a 4-0 win on Thursday night at Harry Ball Field, Gloucester has forced a winner-take-all game on Friday night for the District title back at Harry Ball (7 p.m.).
For the second straight game Gloucester came in needing a win to stay alive and for the second straight game it came away with a victory to extend its season.
Gloucester, which has a 6-2 overall record in District 15 play, got on the board before Beverly (5-2) even came up to bat. Bryce Albano drew a leadoff walk then came around to score on three wild pitches for a 1-0 lead.
Gloucester added to that lead in the third when Luke Salah drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and came in to score on a Pip Emerson base knock for a 2-0 advantage.
Gloucester doubled up on that lead in the fourth as a fielding error plated Jack Higgins (single) and a Chase Albano base hit down the third base line scored Salah (single) for a 4-0 Gloucester edge.
That run support was plenty for Gloucester starter Brady Ciaramitaro, who did not allow a run in his second straight start. On Thursday he went 5 1/3 innings striking out nine on just two hits and two walks for the win. Beverly twice put two runners on base but never got a man to third thanks to Ciaramitaro’s pinpoint control. Luca Aberle came in to get the final two outs of the bullpen.
Chase Albano led Gloucester with two hits with Salah, Emerson and Higgins all adding a hit. Salah also scored twice. Jackson Merritt and Drew Michaud had the Beverly hits.
Both teams also flashed some leather. Michaud had the defensive play of the day for Beverly with a diving stab on a hard-hit liner to shortstop and flip to second for a double play. Bryce Albano had the web gem of the night for Gloucester, a leaping grab on the center field warning track to take extra bases away from Merritt, who smoked a line drive.
Beverly could have clinched the title with a win on Thursday, but has staff ace Cam Barber on the mound in Friday’s winner-take-all. Luke Salah and Luca Aberle are both available to pitch for Gloucester.